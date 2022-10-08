The Western Cape province has intensified calls for the formation of a kidnap and extortion task force after police announced that Ukrainian woman Anichka Penev was found on Friday

Penev, who made headlines after armed gunmen dragged her from her car in broad daylight in Blue Downs, was found in Khayelitsha

Police have not released details surrounding the businesswoman's release as the matter is still under investigation

Police in the Western Cape province has amplified calls on kidnappings for extortion in the province following the rise in the cases.

The Western Cape Province remains on high alert after the kidnapped woman Anichka Penev was found. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This comes following reports that Ukrainian businesswoman Aichka Penev was kidnaped in broad daylight while driving along Ipswich Road in Blue Downs, Cape Town on 29 September. CCTV footage making rounds on social media shows that Penev was dragged out of her Audi R8 by armed gunmen.

According to News24, the woman was found on Friday in Khayelitsha. SAPS spokespersonWarrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the news stating that an investigation is still underway.

TimesLIVE also reported that Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety Reagen Allen said there is need for the formation of an integrated kidnappings and extortion task team in the province. He said:

"With the City of Cape Town, we have consistently called for a fully-fledged integrated task team to address kidnappings and extortions. We can no longer only be receiving reports about data on these matters without implementing preventive operations."

3 people shot dead at tavern in the Eastern Cape by 3 unknown suspects, police ask public for help

In more news, Briefly News also reported that an activation of 72 hours has been implemented by Lietenant General Nomthetheleli Mene the Eastern Cape Police Commissioner after three people were shot dead at a tavern in Bityi on Thursday night.

Colonnel Priscilla Naidu, the provincial police spokesperson said that allegedly three gunmen arrived at the tarvern around 7pm finding patrons on the veranda. They shot a 26-year-old dead and asked the other patrons to lie on the floor, reported TimesLIVE.

"The suspects then went inside and a further two people, aged 31 and 41 were fatally wounded. Three other people, aged between 23 and 29 also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical treatment."

