A teacher in KwaZulu-Natal was brutally attacked by her boyfriend with a bush knife on school grounds

The attacker had initially been denied entry to the school but later gained access and assaulted the teacher in front of pupils

South Africans are shocked by the horrific attack on the teacher and wish her a speedy recovery

HLABISA - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education says a teacher who was brutally attacked on school grounds is alive but in critical condition.

A primary school teacher was a victim of gender-based violence after she was attacked by her boyfriend. Images: Stock Photos/Getty Images

The attack occurred at Ncwabakazi Upper Primary, in KwaHlabisa on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Monday, 5 September.

Teacher attacked by partner

According to The Witness, the primary school teacher was assaulted by her boyfriend with a bush knife in front of pupils on school grounds.

It has been reported that the man tried to gain entry to school grounds before the attack and was denied access. He returned to the school with the bush knife and was granted access.

Once on the school premises, he searched for the teacher in the staff room and slashed her with the knife. The school teacher suffered multiple injuries to her body, face and skull.

Community members shocked by brutal attack of school teacher

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, said the horiffic attack on the school teacher sent shockwaves in the community.

Khoza said the Hlabisa community was left shaken. Parents and fellow colleagues were disturbed by the attack, reports SABC News.

The MEC stated that the department would tirelessly to fight gender-based violence to ensure communities are safe places. A team of social workers was sent to the teacher's family and the school to offer psycho-social support.

Mzansi wish primary school teacher a speedy recovery

Melissa Hassiem said:

"It's everyone for themselves in this country. You must see for your own safety your own way for electricity, your own way for a job and food etc. All the best for the teacher I wish her a speedy recovery."

Tuelo Lami T Lee said:

"I thought every school had security officers who control the movement of the premises..."

Lîtlhãrē A Mõkhõrõ said:

"Just to tarnish her image for sure!..be well soon, teacher!"

Letshwara Genie-Lee Sekoto said:

"Speedy recovery to her!"

Phijeyi Nduli commented:

"Who is safe in this country except politicians? We wish that teacher a great recovery."

