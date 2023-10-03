An angry dog broke through a security gate to go after the man who was taunting him through the locked gate

The animal is seen in a TikTok video squeezing through one of the holes in the gate to gain entry to the home

The intense video gained traction on the social media platform and ignited many people's fear of dogs

An agitated dog barked and broke through a security gate. Image: @thabisobhudayam

Source: TikTok

A crazy incident has recently made waves online. An angry dog totally busted through a security gate.

Why? Well, it was on a mission to get to a guy who'd been teasing it from behind the locked gate.

Dog breaks into house

The TikTok video posted by @thabisobhudayam shows the dog squeezing through one of the gaps in the gate to get into the house. The unexpected move had viewers shaken because nobody thought the healthy-looking dog would manage to squeeze through.

SA intrigued by dog attack

Clips of fierce dogs are big on TikTok since the recent spade of human attacks by pit bulls in SA. This footage had viewers on the edge of their seats wondering how the encounter was going to unfold.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi drags cameraman

Some people were annoyed because the camera guy didn't catch what happened after the dog got inside. They were forced to draw conclusions from the panicked sounds that followed.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mgabadeli2.0 stated:

"Camera man kodwa yin!?"

@goals_goats wrote:

"The other dog be like myeke baby."

@daddyb203 posted:

"You did not see that one coming."

@user3675448158573 mentioned:

"Should've just closed the door once the shoulders slightly went through."

@qitawe commented:

"The cameraman missed his only opportunity in life to film a beautiful moment."

@its_karabo_15 asked:

"Who also screamed when the dog came in?"

villain.mp333 said:

"What did you do to this dog?"

@lilfoe44 added:

"Like how did he get through there?"

Video of pit bull nibbling little girl’s hand sparks online fear: “I’m scared to death just looking”

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young girl attracted social media attention for enjoying quality time with her pet pit bull.

In a video uploaded on TikTok, she appeared alongside her notorious breed dog. The clip showed the pit bull gently nibbling at her hand. The pit bull, known for its wild temperament, displayed unexpected gentleness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News