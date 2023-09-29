One TikTok video shows a bizarre moment on a South African road, and it got some attention online

The clip captured the hilarious moment when a car overtook an ambulance, and someone was sticking their head out of the window

Mzansi netizens had a lot of jokes after watching the woman who did the most while inside the ambulance

A video shows what happened after a driver passed by an ambulance. In the video, the emergency vehicle was going full speed with a woman peeking out.

A TikTok video shows a patient in an ambulance looking happy to be there. Image: @mbusodembazo

The video of the cheerful patient in the ambulance received over 2 000 likes. There were comments from amused netizens.

Ambulance passenger goes TikTok viral

@mbusodembazo posted a video of a woman in an ambulance sticking her head out of the vehicle and waving to a motorist. A TikTok shows how happy the lady looked in the ambulance.

Watch the video below:

TikTok video of Ambulance amuses SA

Many people thought the woman in the ambulance was hilarious. Netizens were curious about the patient and wished the cameraman had recorded more.

Maanda said:

"Someone is gonna be fired for negligence."

Mandla Ndlov869 commented:

"Cameraman, you only had one job, mfethu."

AUZI BABY BOO added:

"Me getting admitted to the hospital after looking at my bank balance from the big weekends."

Yonz boi wrote:

"She just wanted to transport this one."

user4784421830669 laughed:

"Eish, our country neh."

theompopane wrote:

"The cameraman failed us."

Strange moments on SA roads

Many people often see a variety of dramatic moments on SA roads. One video shows men escaping from a SAPS police van.

