A lady who lives in Pretoria posted pictures of her one-roomed living space on social media

The woman showed off various areas within the home and asked netizens for advice on how to improve the place

Facebook peeps offered her tips on how to better utilise the space, offering kind advice on possible touch-ups

A lovely Pretoria woman has taken to the socials to share photos of various spaces within her one-roomed home.

The lady made the most of her one-roomed home.



The woman posted pictures of the bedroom, kitchen area and more, asking netizens for tips on how to improve her space.

While the hard-working woman did her best to make the most of her living quarters, peeps advised on how the area could be optimally utilised.

Facebook user, B.G. Ndlovu, posted the snaps on the incredibly popular group, ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’, captioning the post:

“One room. You are welcome to advise.”

Here is a pic of the bedroom area:

Netizens offered the Pretoria woman home-improvement tips.

Ndlovu received many compliments and advice from Facebook users.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

Rachel Ruramai Chitumbura said:

“Nice, but remove the round table.”

Nakedi Snakes Sekhu added:

“Get rid of that table and get yourself a small coffee table that's at the same level as the plasma stand.”

Ouma Poolo complimented her:

“Very nice.”

Williams Richard wrote:

“Make your bedroom apartment comfortable and live like a king and queen.”

Immaculate Mshika inquired:

“Where did you buy your throw? Very nice room.”

