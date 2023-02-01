Durban-based home renovator Rubinacci Gandolfini impressed netizens with a stunning bathroom transformation

Before and after photos reveal breathtaking bathroom renovation, making it look as good as new

A Twitter post of the renovation receives thousands of views and praise from South Africans for the beautiful handy work

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An incredible bathroom transformation. @Rubi_Gando/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A home renovator based in Durban blew netizens away with his impressive bathroom transformation.

In a Twitter post, Rubinacci Gandolfini shared before and after photos of a bathroom he worked on and the result was beautiful.

The bathroom went through a glow up

If spaces could have a rags-to-riches story, this one would be it. It went out, chased the bag and got its life together. It's the one that chose a life of luxury above everything else.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

You probably feel extra clean just looking at it.

See the design for yourself:

South Africans echoed their admiration for his work

The post has been viewed over 18 000 times and it's no surprise that many people took to the comments to show love for his stunning handy work.

@Mwelase__Nhlapo said:

"Yerrr, I went through your profile, jealous down Bhuti, umsebenzi wakho muhle."

@GMan_uphilakay1 added:

"Chief your work is very beautiful wow. Keep up the great work, God bless."

@Mbalie_WEM commented:

"Nah, there’s no way. Your work is impeccable, the best I’ve seen in a while."

@MonareWorldWide seemed to agree:

"Great work brother I'd definitely recommend you at any given time."

A proud young man moves from Limpopo to Gauteng, shows off his new crib

Another inspiring story of people showing their homes, Briefly News reported on a young man from Limpopo who made his dream move to Joburg recently.

The proud young man labelled himself a 'certified city boy' after his move and showed off his beautiful new apartment.

People were quick to congratulate him and drop some advice for his stay in the concrete jungle.

@chiefkiller_rsa said:

“Congratulations on your new apartment, love to see it. My advice to you is that you need to own a hubbly. Hubbly is a basic need in Gauteng my brother.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News