South African rapper Nasty C left fans wondering with a cryptic picture on Twitter, featuring him in an old kitchen holding a plate of food

Fans speculated about the meaning of the picture, with theories ranging from it being a teaser for an upcoming music video to a hint about Nasty C's highly anticipated album

The absence of Nasty C's dreadlocks in the picture caught fans' attention, further increasing excitement and anticipation for his new album

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Nacty C had fans bewildered with a picture of him in an old apartment. Images: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

South African rap icon Nasty C had fans confused when he posted a cryptic picture on his Twitter account.

Nasty C posted a picture that left fans wondering

In the uncaptioned picture, Nasty can be seen standing in the middle of an old apartment in what seems to be the kitchen, holding a plate of food with a fork in his mouth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi speculated about the pic's meaning

The picture has had fans' minds boggled, with many trying to make sense of what the image could mean.

@MoneyWorld_DDi commented:

"This combo is not make sure"

@Just_Lungile said:

"I'm sure this is for a music video ne."

@Swish_RSA tweeted:

"You know the album gon be fire when the rapper looks crusty and his environment shady looking … "

@itsmanjobruh said:

'He's let go of the dreads, I know that album will be incredible."

Some fans speculated that the snap could have something to do with Nasty's upcoming album. According to SAHipHopMag, the rapper has indicated that the album is coming soon.

Cassper Nyovest announces he is going on tour alongside Nasty C, hip-hop fans can’t contain their excitement

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Nasty C's upcoming tour alongside fellow emcee Cassper Nyovest.

South African hitmakers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are going on tour together, calling their show African Throne.

Cassper Nyovest fans have a lot to be excited about. Not only is the rapper set to drop a new album, according to TimesLIVE, but the rapper has now announced his tour with Nasty C.

In a clip, Nyovest shared a teaser of the tour, which is set to feature South Africa, Nigeria and the UAE among others. The first-of-its-kind tour has been dubbed African Throne.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News