The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will start afresh with a new presiding judge on Tuesday, 18 July

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has nullified all evidence given while suspended Judge Tshifiwa Maumela was presiding over the case

South Africans have mixed feelings about the trial starting from scratch, but some are hopeful the Meyiwa family will finally get justice

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial has taken another major setback and will have to start from the beginning.

The Senzo Meyiwa will commence on Tuesday, 18 July. Images: @tndaba/Twitter & Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Judge Tshifiwa Maumela, and another judge was picked to oversee the proceedings.

Former evidence in Senzo Meyiwa trial declared null

The evidence given while Maumela was in charge was declared a nullity, and the presiding judge, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, will hear testimony from scratch, according to SABC News.

In the interest of not wasting any further time, the "new trial" will start on Tuesday, 18 July, with all the issues of the defence sorted out.

All witnesses who gave testimony will have to testify again, and it is unclear which witness will be called to the stand first. Before Maumela's suspension, Kelly Khumalo's sister, Zandile Khumalo, was under cross-examination.

Accused can apply for bail

Mokgoatlheng stated that since a new trial is set to begin, the five men accused of the late Bafana Bafana's murder can apply for bail, reports The Citizen.

“In the spirit of the new proceedings, you are advised that you have the right to apply for bail. What happened in the past is the past,” said judge Mokgoatlheng.

South Africans react to the Senzo Meyiwa trial starting afresh

@Mogano4Tebogo said:

"The wheels of justice are very slow"

@bonganisikhosa7 said:

"How much more money than what is spent already on this case? So they telling us there are no transcripts or recordings from the previous years on this case??? Ngaze ngazwela bakwa Meyiwa isono."

@siyangomana said:

"So what will happen if the witness answers questions differently from the initial trial? Is the evidence given in the initial trial discarded?"

@teemuvengwa1 said:

"Hayi hayi, from scratch‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ Senzo will never get justice shame."

@SenzoSikhakhan4 said:

"Honeymoon is over for Kelly Khumalo's family and friends #SenzoMeyiwa"

@Nelisiwe94 said:

"I can’t believe we will be listening to Detective Mosia and Tumelo Matlala nonsense again#SenzoMeyiwaTrial"

