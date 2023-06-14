Zimbabwean prophet Mellontik Orasi reportedly said Kelly Khumalo is responsible for Senzo Meyiwa's death

This was after a social media user named Asanda Nomeni asked Orasi on Facebook who killed the Bafana Bafana soccer star

Mellontik Orasi is the same prophet who predicted The Queen star Shona Ferguson's untimely death

The Senzo Meyiwa trial has been hard to solve, and people who want justice for him are becoming frustrated.

Zimbabwean Prophet Mellontik Orasi has reportedly revealed that Kelly Khumalo was involved in Senzo Meyiwa's death. Image: @kellykhumaloza/Instagram and Anesh Debiky/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to intaRez, Meyiwa's fans have resorted to other ways of finding his killers. The news publication said a fan named Asanda Nomeni took to Facebook to seek answers from Zimbabwean prophet Mellontik Orasi.

Zimbabwean prophet Mellontik Orasi allegedly says Kelly Khumalo killed Senzo Meyiwa

Asanda asked the self-proclaimed man of God about who he believes murdered Senzo on that fateful night in 2014. Without hesitating, the prophet who also predicted Shona Ferguson's death dropped Kelly's name.

A conversation between Zimbabwean prophet Mellontik Orasi and a fan inquiring about Senzo Meyiwa's death. Image: intaRez

Source: UGC

This revelation came after Kelly was dragged on social media for being involved in the murder case. News24 also reported that the defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, advocate Malesela Teffo, also said a state witness would implicate Kelly.

Kelly Khumalo under fire after state witness testified

Even though Kelly hasn't taken the stand in the murder trial, her name has topped social media trends.

Not long ago, Khumalo was under fire after a state witness and Senzo's close friend Mthokozisi Twala took a stand. Twala revealed that the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker refused to give Meyiwa's family his belongings after passing away.

IOL reported that shortly after the shooting, Twala was instructed by Senzo's family to get his ID, but Kelly refused, saying she'd give it to them herself. When the deceased Bafana Bafana soccer player's parents went to collect the ID, she refused but eventually gave them.

However, when it came to Senzo's clothes, Kelly allegedly stood her ground, saying she would wait for him to visit her in her dreams.

Mzansi was livid after hearing Twala's riveting testimony, and they called Kelly out.

Senzo Meyiwa Trial: Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela’s health crisis may cause the trial to start from the beginning

In related news, Briefly News reported that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela's health crisis could throw a spanner in the works of the Senzo Meyiwa trial proceedings.

The courts faced the possibility of starting the trial afresh if Maumela was to be replaced by a new presiding judge.

