Accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is expected to apply for bail on Thursday, 22 September

Bongani Ntanzi was identified as one of the men who forcefully entered Kelly Khumalo's mother's house the night Meyiwa was killed by an eyewitness

Meyiwa's close friend, Tumelo Madlala told the Pretoria High Court that a scuffle broke out between Ntanzi and Meyiwa that night

PRETORIA - One of the men accused of killing the late Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa will apply for bail on Thursday, 22 September.

The man accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa will apply for bail on Thursday, 22 September. Images: OJ Koloti & Anesh Debiky

Source: Getty Images

Accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, is expected to appear in front of Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela at the Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria.

Ntanzi's bail application is a separate legal process from the Meyiwa trial, according to EWN. His legal representative will have to argue that they are exceptional factors that make him eligible for bail because he faces serious murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges.

Bongani Ntanzi identified as one of Meyiwa's killers in court

Last week, Tumelo Madlala, who is Meyiwa's close friend, told the High Court that he recognised Ntanzi as one of the men who entered Kelly Khumalo's mother's house the night Meyiwa was killed, reports City Press.

Madlala testified that Ntanzi was pinned against the wall by Meyiwa after a scuffle broke out before the fatal shooting. Meyiwa's close friend told the court that he could not stand being in the same room as Ntanzi and requested to take a break shortly after taking the stand the first.

The Defence teams tried to block Madlala from identifying Ntanzi from the dock, stating that there was no prior identity parade conducted by the police. The Meyiwa trial has been postponed for two months and will resume on Monday, 14 November.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence claims Kelly Khumalo used Longwe Twala’s gun on soccer star

Briefly News previously reported that the defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggested that Longwe Twala brought the murder weapon to Kelly Khumalo’s family home, but the singer was the killer.

Instructing Attorney Tshepo Thobane, who is representing four of the five men accused of murder, made the claims during the cross-examination of state witness and Meyiwa’s long-time friend, Tumelo Madlala.

The North Gauteng High Court heard claims about a fight breaking out in the house shortly before the soccer star’s death. Thobane told the court that a witness would testify that the people who were in the house were arguing.

