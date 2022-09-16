The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that is being heard in the North Gauteng High Court has been postponed for two months

Court adjourned after Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of the murder accused, was unwell

When the case resumes in November, it is expected to be heard for about two weeks before it is postponed to next year

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that is being heard in the North Gauteng High Court has been postponed for two months since Friday, 26 September, was the last of the set dates for the case.

The matter was adjourned earlier when presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was informed that Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is representing one of the murder accused, was unwell. The defence lawyer was due to cross-examine Meyiwa’s close friend, Tumelo Madlala.

Judge Maumela said Advocate Mshololo’s cross-examination of Madlala will commence when the trial resumes in November, according to The Citizen. The matter will resume on Monday, 14 November.

Madlala is the third state witness to testify in the murder trial. He was among those who were in the house when Meyiwa was gunned down in 2014.

Ntanzi, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa are accused of murder and have pleaded not guilty.

SABC News reports that when the case resumes, it is expected to be heard for about two weeks before it is postponed to next year. The state is expected to bring at least 30 witnesses to the courtroom.

SA unhappy with postponement:

@Mafungwashe_K said:

“This case will never be solved it’s been years already and they still postpone.”

Dira Mokhunoane wrote:

“Another chance for the witness to be coached on how to respond to the questions from the defence advocates.”

@ThabisoTuss commented:

“The Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial was postponed to September right after they began to argue about that other docket. The same docket that made Mr Teffo furious. Adv. Thobane is pursuing it.”

Levy Mosoma added:

“Well that was a good move because Tumelo Madlala is “evasive” and playing games in court.”

