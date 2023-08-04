Kelly Khumalo has closed a hectic week with a huge sigh of relief

One event has confirmed it will be keeping the singer in their line-up

While her fans celebrate her All4Women concert victory, others are calling for a boycott of the event itself

The 'All4Women Music Concert' has confirmed Kelly Khumalo's performance for the Rustenburg event. Images: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo has had a hard week of lows, but she ends it with an incredible win as one event has confirmed her performance.

Rusty Rocks confirm Kelly Khumalo's attendance

A Rustenburg events company, Rusty Rocks Events, has released a statement confirming that she will be performing at the All4Women Music Concert that will be held at Sun City on 12 August.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted the media release in the post below:

Kelly Khumalo gets cancelled from two events

August is the songstress' busiest month, but this year was different. She was canned from two events this week, the Tribute to Women event and the Maseru Jazz Festival.

The organisers gave in to pressure after growing calls to cancel the singer following the unsolvable case of her slain baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, who passed away at the Khumalo residence in October 2014.

The killers of the former Orlando Pirates goalie have not been found.

South Africans react to Rusty Rocks booking Kelly Khumalo

Khumalo's die-hards rejoiced to hear about the singer's triumph, but others are mobilising to cancel the event:

@Mrskillmonger1 concluded:

"Rusty Rocks is part of the problem."

@Sbuddahmlangeni confessed:

"Lol ey Kelly Khumalo is uncancellable."

@RoxRonza asked:

"So why do you cancel a man when they are being investigated but different for women? Double standards."

@GaoNolwazi said:

"Says a lot about this country. Someone is being investigated but still performs, nxa."

@StarzKgaphola predicted:"

"I see bottles thrown on you.

@Hashtag_Sbonelo said:

"That RUSTY ROCKS EVENTS needs to be cancelled."

@AbutiJoy mobilised:

"Don't buy tickets, boycott the event and every event that has Kelly or Zandi Khumalo."

Kelly Khumalo tells haters to keep making her trend

In another Briefly News report, the singer told off her critics in a provocative tweet.

She cheekily stood up for herself and told her haters they should keep making her trend. The message sparked more outrage as she was promised more public hate.

