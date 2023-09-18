A Pretoria hun shared how it was for her to enter a fish tank at the uShaka Marine World in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

The woman almost regretted it as the fish constantly came into contact with her, and a stingray was doing its rounds in the water too

Netizens reminded her of what happened to Steve Irwin, who was stung to death by a stingray

A lady did not enjoy her experience with a stingray when she dove into a water tank of fish in uShaka Marine World. Image: @iam_khutso_kay/ TikTok and Con Ryan/ Getty Images

A Tshwane woman went swimming with the fishes in uShaka Marine World and was terrified the entire time.

She had her heart in her hands as she and her buddies endured the experience of being in the same tank as stingrays and other aquatic critters whose presence she did not entirely relish.

Her encounter with the sea world had other netizens opening up about when they also dunked in the tank.

Woman swims with fish in uShaka Marine

@iam_khutso_kay went with her friends and family members, and the entire experience was recorded and posted on her TikTok account. It may look like she’s enjoying and having fun, but deep down, she was asking herself what she was doing there, according to her sound of choice.

In the video taken at uShaka Marine World, the young woman stands very still, like a pillar, and the fishies circling her, passing between her legs and lurking in the background. A menacing-looking stingray is in the area. The dame is trying her best not to come close to the fish but is bothered by a fish that has taken a liking to her leg, rubbing itself against the leg and bumping her with its scaly snout.

In the comments, she said she could not wait to get out of the water because of the overly touchy stingray and the fish playing aquatic bumper-karts. Watch the video here:

South Africans react to fishy video

Netizens reminded her of how a stingray killed Steve Irwin.

Cassandra gave her a heads-up one video too late.

“Did you not see what the sting ray did to Steve Irwin?”

Juanitamazuba added:

“My sister, I wanna do this when I come home. Please tell us more about the experience. I’m invested! Also, the stingray stabbed Steve Irwin.”

Vasco167 remarked:

“After Steve Irwin’s death, I hate stingrays.”

Noluthando Kwinana wrote:

“That was the scariest thing I’ve ever done. Four attempts later, I finally made it in, and I wasn’t even there for five minutes.”

Michelle Seelo also didn’t last long.

“I only lasted five minutes or less in there. The sting ray kept rubbing my foot, and I kept kicking it. Never.”

Woman almost drowns in shallow pool

Briefly News reported that a woman almost drowned in a shallow pool with a life jacket on in a similar story.

The lady from Ekurhuleni went on a water slide at a water park. After she slid into the water, she struggled to keep afloat.

What made netizens crack up was that there was no way she would drown because she had a life jacket on, and the waters were chest-deep.

