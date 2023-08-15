Joyous Celebration singer Mbali Lekhuleni has opened up about the evening of her assault

The activist also revealed that it was also the day that she shot and killed her r*pist

She now has a foundation that empowers abuse victims called Rising Above the Ordeal Foundation

Joyous Celebration singer Mbali Lekhuleni has shared the harrowing story of the evening she killed her r*pist. Images: @mbali_lukheleni

Mbali Lekhuleni, a bubbly Joyous Celebration soloist, has relived the tale of her horrific ra*e and murder.

Mbali r*ped twice in one night

She told The UnChristian Network about what happened during the festive season on a chilly evening when she was just 16.

She told the channel that she was his second victim of the day when he violently took her innocence after they jumped a fence into an unknown yard.

He then coerced her into another location with a loaded gun, where he r*ped her for the second time.

Mbali Lekhuleni kills her attacker

With wits and luck, she persuaded him into his gun away before he violated her for the second time. When he had finished, he looked away, allowing her to reach for the firearm:

“I held the gun, and when he looked back he found me holding the gun. When he tried to approach me, I just pulled the trigger. That gun was prepared. The only thing I did was pull the trigger. It fired and shot him.

"Then he came to me trying to fight while I was still holding the gun. I fired again. Then he fell, he fell on top of me. I could literally feel his last breath on me. He died on top of me.”

She was acquitted on the grounds of self-defence.

Watch the full interview in this video:

Mbali receives honour from social media users

The audience shared their thoughts about the brave woman who started the Rising Above the Ordeal Foundation to help other survivors:

@thatotlhowe saluted her:

Glad she ended it all and saved many young innocent girls. She's my hero."

@bloomradebe4372 could relate:

"Oh my God, her story is almost similar to mine, the park, weapon, siblings. I hope one day I gain the strength to tell my story."

@akanimathebula810 prayed:

"Such a painful story, we pray she continues to heal. We also pray for her mom and family to confront the issue and work through it and be healed."

@NeneShabangu commented:

"Lord, such a sad story. Grateful to God for the woman she is now. Telling her story to heal other women."

@ntsatsi_light9782 found hope:

"This just gave me hope with my story. I am in the process of healing."

@siphelelexulu3884 was revived:

"Beautiful story. Amazing testimony. A purpose was found through you. I am revived."

Lady Zamar confronts depression

In another Briefly News report, singer Lady Zamar opened up about facing the trauma of her alleged r*pe from Sjava when the nation didn't believe her.

She said she received psychiatric and psychological help and now believes it was not her fault as she continues to work on her mental health.

