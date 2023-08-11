Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has broken the silence since his 10-year sentencing

He released a statement on his Instagram account maintaining his innocence after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020

He thanked his fans, family and friends for their support and promised to see them soon

US-based rapping sensation Tory Lanez has reacted to his decade-long imprisonment for a shooting that happened in 2020.

Tory Lanez has issued a statement maintaining his innocence after he was sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Images: @torylanez, @theestallion

Source: Instagram

Tory Lanez releases sentencing statement

The Color Violet hitmaker took to his Instagram to thank his people for their support:

"Through good times and bad times, stay strong. I’ll see you all soon."

He claimed he was wrongfully convicted and will not apologise for something he did not do.

Furthermore, he said he faced challenges his entire life, and the sentencing is not any different:

"This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.

"Tough times don't last, tough people do."

Here is the statement:

Tory Lanez shoots Megan Thee Stallion

The star shot at Grammy Award winner and then-close friend Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

The pair were attending Kylie Jenner's pool party in Hollywood Hills when he shot the musician in the back of her foot, shouting at her to dance as she walked away from the car they were travelling with.

Social media reacts to Tory's statement

This is what his fans and the public had to say:

@uncle_.6ix motioned:

"Megan is hereby declared cancelled button."

@arianaunext was done:

"We don't care what he has to say, he is guilty and he is going to jail and we are happy for Megan!"

@collinscollin77 said:

"All because of one mistake. I hope he's learnt his lesson."

@imdannydope commented:

"The whole thing is messy and weird."

@LakersBetta was in denial:

"He was wrongly charged. No evidence he did it."

@celestifairy was happy:

"So glad he can rot in jail while Meg prospers!"

@pattern.reports protested:

"Free Tory, 10 years is ridiculous."

@scastro1534 weighed in:

"How many men are in prison because of a woman's lie? Free Tory."

