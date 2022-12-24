Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty by a jury of shooting US rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Tory was also convicted on two other counts in the incident that took place in 2020 after a party close to Hollywood

The Los Angeles jury deliberated for a day before reaching their verdict in the famous trial that has hooked social media

Tory Lanez found guilty by a jury for shooting Meghan Thee Stallion. Image: @torylanez and @theestallion

Source: Instagram

Daystar Peterson, known as Tory Lanez, was convicted of three felony charges, including shooting US rapper Meghan the Stallion in 2020 on the feet.

Tory could be sentenced to prison for 22 years and face deportation for the crimes.

The rapper was out on bail during the trial and was taken into custody after the verdict was read. The court said sentencing will be determined on January 23, 2023, reported TheGuardian.

Megan's fans took to social media to weigh in on the verdict, and many rejoiced that she finally got justice after people doubted her story.

People celebrated her victory with memes and demanded her naysayers publicly apologize to her.

@WillSinge said:

"Tory going to jail on Christmas Eve is something else."

@MediumSizeMeech wrote:

"I hope Tory Lanez goes to jail and Meg goes on vacation, deletes Twitter off her phone and never sees the disgusting things you guys are tweeting about her."

@msolurin posted:

"The only helpful thing to come out of the Tory Lanez trial is that it revealed all the misogynist men and the dimwitted women who uplift them."

@amani stated:

"Let’s see if the apologies to Meg will be just as loud from the big mouths."

@nzinga_diangana mentioned:

"This system always defends the woman! No valid evidence whatsoever."

@love_is7985 added:

"Most of the world owes Megan an apology!"

@themelaninshadesroom said:

"He faces more than 20 years in prison and could be deported."

