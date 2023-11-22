A young woman shares a heartwarming video showing how her father has softened towards her son despite initially being strict about her falling pregnant

Many netizens relate to the woman's experience, sharing their own stories of how their children have brought them closer to their parents

The video highlights the power of children to bring families together and mend relationships

A woman showed how her son softened her strict dad's heart. Image: @me.llow31

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman took to social media to share a heartwarming video of how much her father enjoys bonding with her son despite him having been strict about her falling pregnant.

Woman shows how dad adores her son

The TikTok video shows @me.llow31 flaunting her baby bump in a photo before showing various clips of her father sharing sweet moments with her son as he takes him everywhere he goes.

@me.llow31 shared that her father had previously warned that he'd kick her out of his house if she ever fell pregnant.

It's funny how an adorable bundle of joy can soften a stern parent. Watch the video below:

SA relates to young mom's experience

Many netizens swooned over the cute grandfather-grandson post and shared their personal experiences of having children, which ended up being the apple of their parent's eyes.

Home_with_Lebogang commented:

"My dad doesn’t want to give me my child back, and they have been together for a year… she is now calling him papa ."

Lindiwe Makasi said:

"My dad ended up saying the child is his. I'm a child myself ."

user122476418093 replied:

"❤️❤️Mina ngize ngkhohlwe nokuthi nginengane The way my parents love My Boy ngathi last born yabo."

Phindy Mngwazi said:

"Mina wangishaya ai kancane wathi angihambe kwakhe manje they are friends, akukho akangamenzeli khona."

Zukiswa Hlubikazi Tr wrote:

"My stepdad loves my son so much that even if he went to drink he comes back early with some “boy I missed you ngashiya ama beer” ❤️forever grateful."

uservuxakambombi responded:

"Some of us we won't relate because our dads joined the marathon 15 years ago."

Source: Briefly News