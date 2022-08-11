One lucky mother got a luxury gift from her partner for simply birthing his child, and she shared the pictures and video of it on her socials

The appreciative and spoilt Instagram user @therealkym nominated Jeffrey for the Man of the Year award

The gorgeous Mercedes-Benz owner is still considering what name to give her brand new baby and peeps on social media are helping out

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A new dad is getting accolades from his baby's mother after welcoming their mini human into the world.

Kym Jackson shared snaps of her generous baby birthing gift. Image: @therealkym/Instagram/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

In a slick black number, Kym Jackson showed off her snow-white Mercedes-Benz draped in a romantic big red bow.

The new mom shared that she was thinking of giving her new whip a name and was stuck between naming it Zion or Zara.

Sorry, Miss Jackson, Kym is not confused anymore. The new Merc owner finally decided on a name in another post and introduced Zara to her followers. In a caption, she wrote:

"Say hello to Zara✨"

@therealkym greeted her gifter and asked:

"Where can I nominate Jeffrey for the Man of the Year award? #pushpresent"

Jeffrey's surprise was well planned. Kym took her followers on a tour of the push gift and showed off the accessorised inside of her new Merc.

Kym's followers went bonkers on her new ride, congratulated her on her baby's birth, and welcomed Zara to the family.

@fatimanibrahim commented:

"Congratulations, mama!"

@that_girl_hasna replied:

"Hello Zara, take us round the world."

@blessbeforeva_ said:

"At this point, I enjoy living through your life! I love thissssss."

@geelamoi responded:

"I love it. Your lifestyle is goals! Love it. Glory to God. Blessings on blessings."

Man buys pregnant partner lavish boat named after her as push present, netizens share risky reactions

In a related story, Briefly News reported on a lucky princess adored by her partner, spoiling her with lavish gifts. Netizens love a good story about women getting spoilt by their partners. This time netizen @ashmad showed her followers how her man spoilt her in honour of their pregnancy.

Ashley shared that her partner gave her a boat named after her and detailed her birthplace. The boat is named Princess Ashley and its owner can be seen proudly posing on its hood.

Ashley said in a tweet that she had decided to fully pay off their car repayments by getting rid of her car in preparation for the arrival of their baby. It would seem that Ashley's gift is also a thank you for her responsible decisions about their cars as a couple.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News