A Mzansi woman's emotional farewell to her troubled Range Rover went viral on TikTok

The 15 seconds clip garnered 326 000 views in just two days and shows no sign of slowing down

Netizens comforted and supported the woman in the comments, assuring her that she will bounce back with a better car

One woman said goodbye to her beloved Range Rover, plagued with multiple mechanical issues.

Woman details her car problems on TikTok

The woman explained that she was forced to sell the car, and the clip showed the vehicle being towed away.

"This car did break my heart. It smoked yacima after a while yasebenza the next day, it failed to start the engine, and when we tried to pour water in it, it leaked."

TikTok video of troubled Range Rover goes viral

The emotional TikTok video posted by @cassandra588 quickly gained traction, amassing an impressive 326,000 views and counting."

The footage struck a chord with netizens, who flooded the comments section with messages of comfort and support.

Many empathised with the woman's situation, sharing their own stories of car troubles and the difficult decisions they had to make.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comfort woman selling problematic Range Rover

@tsholofelole said:

"Starting over is not an embarrassment, takes a strong person to start over. You'll bounce back."

@nthabisengmasoho4 stated:

"At least you drove my dream car, am still dreaming even today."

@majelo10 asked:

"Why do people assume when you sell your car you can no longer afford it?‍♀️"

@ellenmnguni commented:

"This life is expensive we can't afford it anymore. It shall be well don't worry."

@abegailvilakazi commented:

"I know the feeling dear. This happened to me when I had to sell it to buy my car because it was no longer good. But the pain of letting it go."

@user3312210678989 wrote:

"You will rise again. Stay strong."

@yayahval posted:

"The attachment one has on a car is deep. I cried when we sold ours."

@kayleighmanamela said:

"At least you crying for a car, others cry for abafana."

