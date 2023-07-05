A 39-year-old woman's emotional plea for God to bless her struck a chord with many social media users

The woman posted a TikTok video crying about not having any children, a car, or a house at her age

The video resonated with a lot of viewers, and they covered her with comforting messages in the clip's comments

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A woman asked God to bless her with a child and success. Image: @girl.from.the.vil

Source: TikTok

Moments of vulnerability on social media can transcend screens and touch the hearts of millions. One such incident unfolded on TikTok, capturing the raw emotions of a 39-year-old woman as she broke down in tears, pleading with God to bless her life.

Woman posts emotional TikTok video that resonates with netizens

The woman @girl.from.the.vil laid bare her struggles, revealing that she lacked three things in her life; a child, a car, and a house.

Often taken for granted, these simple but essential aspects of life seemed to bear an overwhelming weight on her spirit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Single woman's pain moves TikTok users

In just 13 seconds, her pain resonated with over 957 000 viewers, sparking an outpouring of support and empathy in the comments section.

TikTok, often known for its fleeting and lighthearted content, proved its ability to offer genuine human connection. Strangers rallied around this woman, reminding her she was not alone in her struggles.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers rallies behind woman's cry for blessings

@kelly_3952 said:

"Dear God please fulfil this woman's dreams. Amen.❤️"

@rjtereka posted:

"When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen. Isaiah 60:22."

@eunnynkuna mentioned:

"39 is not too old to have all that you wish, God is able."

@user2600446744813 stated:

"It's better to marry late than marrying the wrong person. I recently moved out of my marriage of 9 years because of mental torture keep your head high."

@mandybootylicious shared:

"Never give up I had my little girl at your age. Now 47 only got her and I am grateful. God will bless you when you expect it.❤️❤️"

@shiraynex wrote:

"The Lord's always with you! Keep trusting him and the journey he’s got for you.❤️"

@ladyten10 said:

"I understand sis, I cried today. It is well.❤️"

@user218129554681 suggested:

"Never give up sisi."

Married woman cries on TikTok because husband keeps disappearing on weekends, SA peeps offer advice

In another article, Briefly News reported that relationships are hard work, and one woman proved that marriage is not always a bed of roses as many portray online.

The young woman said every weekend, she sleeps alone in the TikTok video uploaded on her page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News