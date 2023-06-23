This kid tried to overhype Mzansi in a very farfetched TikTok video showing his apparent day in school

TikTok user @kyle.joshua.music claimed his school has an indoor ski slope, a giant library, and so much more

Mzansi peeps called the boy out as they knew immediately that these things were not in Joburgh, not even SA

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Everyone knows that Johannesburg isn’t the most visually pleasing city. So, when this kid decided to try to prank people by showing them his day in a fancy Joburgh school, peeps did not believe it for a single second.

This kid claimed his school has an indoor ski slope, a giant library, and so much more. Image: TikTok / @kyle.joshua.music

Source: TikTok

Prank videos are one of the most popular on social media. Everyone loves a good prank, but this one was a tad over the top.

Joburgh teen tries to trick people with fake boujee school TikTok video

TikTok user @kyle.joshua.music shared a video which he claimed to be a day in the life of a high school student in Joburgh, South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the video, you see him eat a lush breakfast, then off he goes to ‘the school library, then to the school's indoor skiing slope, and so on. The most lush school you've ever seen. The best part of this was the life-size ‘man-made beach' in Jozi, lol.

Take a look at the story that this young man swung:

Mznais was having none of this, they knew instantly that this was not SA

People called the boy out for telling lies. Everyone knew this wasn't South Africa, let alone Jobugh lol. The comment section was on fire over this prank clip!

Read some of the funny comments:

real name = kj briel pointed out:

“I don’t think this is South Africa, neh.”

Amenbrother asked:

“What South Africa are you living in?”

Akprocreator told it straight:

“A beach in Johannesburg better luck next time.”

Brandon Van den Berg laughed:

“ Sunnyside's beach had me”

R͛e͛e͛c͛e͛❤ said:

“Haibo guys, I think the South Africa I live in is different from yours”

Matric student living alone shows TikTok what her morning routine consists of: independence on another level

In related news, Briefly News reported that it is not normal to be living by yourself while you are in matric, but this girl's level of independence is inspiring. Seeing the interest in her situation, the girl decided to show people what a morning living alone as a matric student looks like.

Being 17 or 18, you usually have your parents reminding you to do the basic things, but this girl does not have that, and she still gets it done!

TikTok user @jade196anne shared her morning routine, which is pretty boujee for a matric student. Sis drinks a lot of water and takes her skincare routine pretty seriously!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News