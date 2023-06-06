This young lady lives alone even though she is still finishing matric and is sharing her journey

TikTok user @jade196anne shared her morning routine, showing her very normal life

People were wowed by her maturity, while others were a tad jelly about the lush life she lives

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

It is not normal to be living by yourself while you are in matric, but this girl's level of independence is inspiring. Seeing the interest in her situation, the girl decided to show people what a morning living alone as a matric student looks like.

TikTok user @jade196anne shared her morning routine, showing her very normal but cushy life. Image: TikTok user @jade196anne

Source: TikTok

Being 17 or 18, you usually have your parents reminding you to do the basic things, but this girl does not have that, and she still gets it done!

Matric student living alone shares her morning routine in TikTok video

TikTok user @jade196anne shared her morning routine, which is pretty boujee for a matric student. Sis drinks a lot of water and takes her skincare routine pretty seriously!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at what goes down in the morning of the life of a matric student in Mzansi who lives alone:

Mzansi people took to the comments to ask questions

Some people hadn't seen her previous posts explaining that she now lives alone because her mom got a job in Australia, and she decided to see her matric out in SA, so they asked why she lives alone. Others commented on her lush lifestyle and how mature she is about her situation.

Read some of the mixed comments:

L,i,f,e <3✅ shed a tear:

“A matric with a kettle worth more than most people’s salary”

⭐10MiscellaneousPersonalities was confused:

“I'm still on the showering part. Otherwise, it's a private school ”

Lee said:

“ I’m so impressed with this young lady. So disciplined and focused. You are doing great sweetheart.”

Hope Moropa asked:

“School make up??? what is it like a thing? Gosh, I feel so ancient ”

Joe wanted to know:

"Are you going to move to Australia after matric?"

Stunner advises aunt to budget close to R50k for cousin's matric dance expenses, Mzansi left dumbfounded

In other news, Briefly News reported that the matric dance is a pivotal high school occasion that many young learners look forward to. It signifies the end of their schooling career and an extravagant night where they get to dress up and party the night away.

One social media user, Neo Rapetsoa (@NeoRapetsoa), left Mzansi netizens stunned when she revealed how much she advised her aunt to budget for her cousin's big night.

To ensure the event is special to these learners, decorators usually go all-out to give it a snazzy theme. Girls spend a large amount of money on the perfect dress and hairstyle for that night; boys work to get the sharpest suit and most suave haircut.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News