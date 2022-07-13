A social media influencer named Neo Rapetsoa caused a ruckus online after revealing how much she advised her aunt to budget for her cousin’s matric dance

In a tweet, she said her aunt should put aside R40-50k to cover all the necessary expenses, including hair, make-up and the dress

Many South Africans were quick to share their two cents on the matter, with most disagreeing with Neo’s views

The matric dance is a pivotal high school occasion that many young learners look forward to. It not only signifies the end of their schooling career, but also an extravagant night where they get to dress up and party the night away.

One social media user, Neo Rapetsoa (@NeoRapetsoa), left Mzansi netizens stunned when she revealed how much she advised her aunt to budget for her cousin’s big night.

Neo Rapetsoa left Mzansi baffled by her matric dance budget expectations. Image:@NeoRapetsoa/Twitter

To ensure the event is special to these learners, decorators usually go all-out to give it a snazzy theme. Girls spend a large amount of money on the perfect dress and hairstyle for that night; boys work to get the sharpest suit and most suave haircut.

Neo took to Twitter to share that she advised her aunt to put aside R40-50K for her cousin’s matric dance. Unsurprisingly, her aunt called her a madman for the steep budget.

“This is for dress, hair, shoes, makeup, after-party outfit, after-party plans… Ka gafa guys?…Keep in mind that a wig and a dress alone will probably touch R20K??,” Neo added in her tweet.

Several Mzansi peeps begged to differ and expressed that they felt she has an unrealistic expectation of her aunt's finances.

@KanvasTheArt asked:

“Your cousin booking the venue too?”

@InMyOpiniyoni wrote:

“Yes. It would be a silly and callous display of and use of money. We don't live in a R50K for a matric dance economy. I say this as someone who has wasted R50K before.”

@Vandal707 reacted:

“There's definitely levels to this, mina I was on the ground floor.”

@caroline_sotho commented:

“I’m genuinely happy that I went to MD years ago, my parents wouldn’t afford the luxury that comes with MD nowadays and they probably would have felt bad, shame, there’s too much pressure on teenagers nowadays.”

@dracosrevenge replied:

“Ke budget ya lenyalo mos e.”

@_ShaunKeyz said:

“R50k for a matric dance? You guys are rich.”

@____BellaM commented:

“My thing is after matric, no one cares whether you had an MD or not.”

@Zipho_Kunene wrote:

“It took me about 24 hours to figure out what MD stands for, the whole time I thought she meant Master's Degree.”

SA school kids rock up to matric dance in a Bugatti Veyron and McLaren 570S

In another story, Briefly News reported that a private school in Benoni saw some of its learners flex at the 2022 Matric Ball, arriving in supercars such as a Bugatti Veyron, Lamborghini Huracan and McLaren 570 S.

The school fees per year are over R40 000 per learner and it seems the parents have the money to dish out on mega-powerful lux rides for their kids to arrive at the dance that took place on Wednesday 13 April.

Interestingly, the rarest car of the lot, the Veyron, sports Zimbabwean numberplates, Zero2Turbo reported.

