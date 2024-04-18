A graduation ceremony took a sombre turn when a deceased student was honoured during the proceedings

The late student's family are seen in a viral TikTok video collecting the qualification on her behalf

The footage evoked emotions among South Africans online, and they extended condolences and support for the grieving family

A graduation ceremony at the University of Limpopo got people emotional. Image: @ul_varsityofficial

A graduation ceremony at the University of Limpopo became an emotional affair as students and faculty paid tribute to Vinolia Kgadima. The student passed away in November 2023.

Vinolia Kgadima graduates posthumously

In a touching tribute, Vinolia was posthumously awarded a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies qualification.

As family members stepped onto the stage to accept Vinolia's degree on her behalf, the atmosphere in the auditorium was heavy with emotion.

Attendees stood in respectful silence to honour the fellow student who was no longer with them.

Graduation video moves TikTokkers

The video of the ceremony was shared on the university's TikTok page @ul_varsityofficial. It garnered sympathy from South Africans across the country.

Watch the video below:

Viewers said they were moved by the tribute and could feel the family's pain and loss.

@Lera said:

"I am crying while watching this. RIP Kgadima Vinolia."

@Lindiwe_Shaku stated:

"Yoh! Condolences to the family and congratulations to the late Kgadima. ☠️"

@KeLeFentse stated:

"Found myself crying even though I didn't know Kgadima. It's very sad, one should be grateful for being alive."

@preciousmoswane mentioned:

"Emotional moment! Congratulations to the late Kgadima Vinolia. May her soul rest in peace.️️"

@SinothandoNkambule asked:

"Ey do we have to work so hard for the life that can be taken any time? Fly high angel!"

@Promise_Ear commented:

"Yoh! After studying so hard."

@Molebogeng wrote:

"That hug from the last mommy. ❤️"

@Mahlatse added:

"No family deserves this pain. May her departed soul rest in peace."

Father accepts late daughter’s degree from NMU

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the day their child completes college is a dream for most parents. For one dad, this celebration was bittersweet.

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) graduates watched as Thanduxolo Sontiki received a degree for his late daughter. The father's suffering was felt all around the country. Sochuma Sande Sontiki and her family were robbed of what should have been a moment of triumph.

Source: Briefly News