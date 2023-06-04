A creator on TikTok posted a fight between her younger siblings, who were going hard against each other

The video was a hilarious sight for viewers was a hilarious scene since the creator put a funny vocal filter

People were in stitches as they listened to what the young kids were saying to each other during their argument

Two siblings were at each other’s throats. Their older sister recorded her younger sisters during their dramatic clash.

A video of two sisters made the rounds on the socials, and people thought it was hilarious. Image: @sooootshego

Source: TikTok

The TikTok was a viral hit and got thousands of likes. Peeps flooded the comments to crack jokes at the kids interacting with each other.

2 Sister hurl insults at each other in TikTok video

An older sister @sooootshego posted a video of her kid siblings arguing. The creator made them sound like they had deep voices amid the fight. In the video, the middle oldest asks her younger sister who thinks she is and also makes fun of her looks. Watch the video to see the little sister matching her energy below:

TikTok viewers can't get enough of sisters’ fight

Peepps love dramatic family moments, and this one was a hit. Online users had some hilarious comments as many pointed out that the sisters looked alike as they called each other ugly.

ang3là★ noted

"This fight e personal."

Amanda added:

"The voice effect makes it more funny please ."

A wrote:

"Having older siblings as a younger sibling is the craziest character development."

lesegosets commented:

"That time they look alike but they calling each other dikobo [ugly]"

Bigmuvaaaaa wondered:

'You're not worth it', please what was the topic?"

Mzansi laughs: Woman rates sister’s questionable heels in hilarious video

Briefly News previously reported that siblings will roast you in ways no one else will. This woman did not love her sister's shoes, so she took the matter to TikTok with a rating video.

Heels are not for everyone. However, some people are forced to wear them for work, and comfort trumps fashion.

The good sis did not hold back on the honesty! TikTok user @therealmissp_dj decided to rate her sister's high-heel shoe collection, and her commentary was something else!

