A Nigerian mother taught her kids not to ever fight themselves again as she deployed a creative parenting skill

In a video, the woman made the kids hold their hands and sing I Love You, You Love Me kiddies' song

Many people who saw the kids kiss themselves with funny frowns on their faces said that the mother is raising them well

A mother, @ebonichanelleceo, has gone online to share a video of what she did to her four children after they all had a fight in the house.

She lined them up in front of her and instructed the kids to hold each other's hands. She then told them to sing I Love You, You Love Me.

The kids cried as they sang together. Photo source: TikTok/@ebonichanelleceo

Kids makeup after fighting

When the lyrics got to "with a great big hug and a kiss from me to you", the kids with frowns on their faces reluctantly kissed themselves on the cheeks. It was such a funny sight to see.

The mother said:

"When your kids fighting and not getting along, make them kiss and make up."

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 50,000 comments with millions of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

R3DK@ said:

"I'm sure there is a flip flop off camera aimed right at them."

Danielle Cerese said:

"Love this so much!! I've always told our boys they are best friends and best brothers and to always act like it."

Melissa said:

"I’ll do this to my kids because they keep fighting with each other every single day."

lionelmackay511 said:

"You must make them watch coco melon whole day."

Gul DuKaushi said:

"Love it.... the forced kisses.... everyone took it like a champ except for the one in pink."

Kids comfort each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @boymom2u2, shared a very emotional video of her children as she said that the kids' behaviour could teach people about love.

In the clip, a kid threw tantrums as he kept crying. To calm him, his sister offered a hug and he pushed her away. She tried again to kiss him, and he declined.

Pained that her effort was futile, she faced the boy and joined him in crying. Touched by her outburst of emotions, he stopped and hugged her.

