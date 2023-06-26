A new car owner's soul was crushed after his dream whip was totalled weeks after he picked it up from the dealership

The TikTokker cannot get over it and shows how badly damaged his bakkie was

South Africa empathized with him, with some encouraging him that this was only a setback

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Car owner @ora_cats's dream car and his heart were shattered after he got into an accident two weeks after buying his car. Image: @ora_cats

Source: TikTok

A young man bought the Ford Ranger 4x4 of his dreams only to lose it two weeks later in a car accident that left his heart wrecked.

The heartbroken man, @ora_cats, shared a TikTok video that showed various snaps before and after the accident that claimed his dream car happened.

Man loses dream car in accident

The video has accompanying captions describing the painful story in a few words.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The first snap in the slideshow is captioned:

"Bought my dream car and this is what happened."

The caption accompanies a picture of him posing in front of the award-winning Ford Ranger 4x4, with a look of joy spread on his face.

The next picture shows @ora _cats dancing on the side of his car.

In the third pic, he is shown parked on the side of the road, standing in front of it.

The picture that follows shows the Ranger, which was the fastest-selling car in March in Mzansi this year.

In the picture, the car is wrecked, showing the extent of the accident.

The last pic in the video shows him lying on a hospital bed, with the caption:

"Can't get over it."

The last part of the video shows him lying in his bed, evidently shaken by the loss.

Watch the video here:

Social Media feels for him, share their own experiences

Netizens poured their heart out to him, offering him comfort and warm words of encouragement.

Thabo Piano Lwamie promised that things would get better.

" Kuzolunga mf2 uthixo uzokubuyisa sekuphindiwe."

Buhlebemvelo Mthethwa expressed relief that he is still alive. She said:

"Ncese Bhuti sibonga impilo. uNkulunkulu zokwenzela okuhle. Isimo esidlulayo lesi."

Spononoblack noted that this is a temporary setback. She added:

"When you get up, keep it private."

Vuyokazi Pakati shared how she too lost her dream car after buying it a week before.

"In my early 20s I bought my dream car. Seven days later it was written off; now I'm in my late 30s and have bought my dream cars so khululeka kuningi okuzayo."

Tumelo Mothebo also said that he lost his car in an accident. He commented:

"This happened to me in 2016. I'm still alive and I've bought another bakkie. Life goes on my brother. Pick yourself up and push again."

Mzansi discusses woman who crashed car moments after getting it

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman who won a car in a competition crashed it moments later.

Mzansi had a family meeting about the crash, trying to figure out just exactly how she crashed her new whip.

Some believed that the gas pedal malfunctioned, while others suggested that the driver was probably too excited because it may have been her first car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News