A popular Twitter user explained how his brand-new BMW got crashed by the employee delivering it

Online users were horrified by the terrible accident and the man's reaction to the accident blew people away

Tweeps could not believe the gent's wild story of how he believes he was able to avoid the fatal car crash that cost the driver one of his limbs

A crashed BMW M4 left peeps curious to find out more about how it happened. People could not believe how but the car ended up being crashed by an employee.

The owner of a crashed BMW M4 and explained his theory that his late cousin saved him from a fatal accident. Image: Twitter/@pmcafrica/Getty Images/ Takashi

The car owner took to Twitter to explain and he went viral as people were amazed by how it all went down. Online users were touched by how the person driving the BMW wrecked the fancy model.

Man whose BMW got crashed goes Twitter viral

Popular Twitter user @Tumi_Seeco told people how he was getting a tattoo of his late cousin on his leg while his car got totalled. Responding to a viral video of the crash the guy wrote a tweet saying that his car got written off as it was being driven from a roadworthiness test. The man driving the car also eerily lost his leg due to the crash.

Tumi later added in another tweet that he believes that his cousin saved him from the fatal crash. Online users reacted to the story.

South Africans amazed by man's theory of how he avoided a fatal car crash

Online users commented after the tweep said he was saved from the crash because he was getting a tattoo of his late cousin. Online users were moved by the story while others thought the Twitter user was being insensitive about the man who lost his leg. People thought he was unbelievable for already thinking about his next car.

@groovycorner commented:

"Bro said he felt bad for him, what else must he do for someone who was doing his job but got unfortunate? Write a paragraph? be for real yal'l."

@pabi_entle commented:

"Why are you so calm, Tumi? Why?"

@___ying____ commented:

"They crashed his M4, bro is calm as ever, on some 'which other one we gon get now'. You guys are RICH RICH"

@LadyMay_K commented:

"Yo that’s crazy. You did a tattoo of your cousin on your left leg abs the driver lost the same leg."

@tups85 commented:

"It's good that you are looking at this positively."

@kapotaine commented:

"The driver’s leg came off, and you got a tatt on your leg. He truly did save you."

