South Africa's new vehicle sales in March 2023 remained strong, with 50 157 units sold

Passenger car sales declined by 6.4% to 31 631 units compared to March last year

Toyota remained the top-selling brand with 13 406 sales last month, while the Toyota Hilux remained the best-selling vehicle in the country

The Toyota Hilux remains ahead of the pack in March 2023 sales. Source: Getty Images

Last month, South Africa's new-vehicle sales remained strong, with 50,157 units sold. Though it was only the second sales month to cross the 50,000-unit mark since October 2019, it was down 0.6% compared to March 2022, which was record-breaking.

Overview of South Africa's new vehicle sales in March 2023

According to Lebogang Gaoaketse, Head of Marketing and Communications at WesBank, the March volumes indicate that growth is still possible despite the challenges of the ongoing energy crisis, rising interest rates, and inflationary pressures on household budgets - as told to TimesLive.

While passenger car sales declined by 6.4% to 31,631 units compared to March last year, light commercial vehicles increased by 11.1% to 15,529 units. The introduction of the new-generation Ford Ranger, a hit in the market, supported this increase.

The Ranger was the country's third best-selling vehicle last month with 2,289 sales, just behind the Isuzu D-Max with 2,289 units. The Toyota Hilux, with 3,920 sales, remained the best-selling vehicle in the country.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo reclaimed its position as the best-selling passenger car in South Africa, taking over from the Toyota Corolla Cross. Toyota remained the top-selling brand with 13,406 sales last month, representing a 26.7% market share, and its other top sellers were the Fortuner SUV and Starlet hatch.

Analysis of South Africa's best-selling vehicles in March 2023

However, sales of the Toyota Urban Cruiser dwindled to just 269 units as the model was being replaced by a new-generation car. The Suzuki Vitara Brezza, based on the Urban Cruiser, sold just 239 units last month.

The Top 40 Selling New Vehicles for March 2023, according to Naamsa, are as follows:

Toyota Hilux - 3,920

Isuzu D-Max - 2,289

Ford Ranger - 2,247

VW Polo Vivo - 2,016

Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,839

Toyota Hi-Ace - 1,541

Toyota Fortuner - 1,409

Nissan NP200 - 1,404

Toyota Starlet - 1,276

Suzuki Swift - 1,248

VW Polo - 1,008

Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 966

Hyundai Grand i10 - 957

Haval Jolion - 940

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 918

VW T-Cross - 850

Renault Kiger - 842

Toyota Corolla Quest - 753

Nissan Magnite - 682

Kia Sonet - 670

Hyundai i20 - 604

Suzuki Baleno - 581

Haval H6 - 572

Toyota Rumion - 534

Renault Triber - 503

Suzuki Ertiga - 491

Nissan Navara - 475

BMW X3 - 432

Renault Kwid - 431

Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up - 406

VW Amarok - 401

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 395

Suzuki Spresso - 383

Kia Picanto - 374

GWM P-series - 372

VW Tiguan - 364

VW Polo Sedan - 359

Hyundai Venue - 340

Ford Everest - 317

Ford EcoSport — 280

Netizens agreed that Toyota Hilux was the best choice

@Madudu Nzimande commented:

"The king cannot be dethroned, especially now that " Everything keeps going right. Toyota or nothing."

@Sammy Jnr Matlou added:

"Ford and Amarok still have a lot of catching up to do Toyota means business in the bakkie war, and I don't see Ford catching them anytime soon."

@Tichere Pule said:

"The people's bakkie.Toyota lead the way."

@Julius Maela said:

"TOYOTA is and will always be the best bakkie."

@Serves Mkula said:

Toyota will lead until Jesus Christ come, if He will come."

@Kennethius Lesedi Les Mautso added:

"Still rules, what are you referring to here? Sales, quality, safety or durability."

@Logic Mashori added:

"In Africa, Toyota, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, and Nissan will always dominate the market."

@McKay Ditau said:

"Try latest Mazda or Isuzu 3.0. Then I'll agree"

