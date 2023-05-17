A young boy had an unforgettable experience thanks to a local car dealership that helped with a school project

A Mzansi mom was trying to help her five-year-old son with a school project but wasn't winning. So, she contacted a local car dealership to assist, and they went above and beyond.

Source: Facebook

It is crucial to harness every child's interest to ensure they reach their full potential and always believe they are capable of anything. This mother and the dealership she contacted did just that.

Mzansi mom thanks local car dealership for mentoring her son

A lady named Kirstin Elizabeth Charles took to the Facebook group #ImSatying to share the heartwarming story of the local car dealership that helped her son with a school project.

The mom explained that her boy had to do an oral on what he wanted to be one day, and he chose a salesperson, Jeeps, to be exact. Trying to explain the process to a five-year-old was tough, so the mom reached out to a local dealership, and they were happy to help.

The car dealership made the young man's experience unforgettable, and the mom was beyond grateful. Sharing pictures, Kirsten expressed her thanks, showing all the effort they went to for her little man.

Take a look at some of the pictures:

Mzansi praises the local car dealership for their efforts

This post warmed hearts. It is so important to motivate children and show them that they matter. The comments were filled with joy and gratitude.

Read some of the kind comments:

Mariolise Williams said:

“The cutest sweetest ever ”

Glynis Gould said:

“Such a kind gesture. That will stay in his mind forever.”

Marie Williams said:

“Wow! That's awesome!”

Cheryl Bennette said:

“What a wonderful heartwarming story.”

Blake Waldron said:

“The team was super excited putting this together for Caden. Such a special thing to witness! ❤️❤️”

