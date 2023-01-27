God has been good to one Mzansi man who never thought he’d get a new car and a home in one year

Twitter user @ThatsKayos took to social media to celebrate his blessings and to give glory to God

Many people showered the young man with kind messages of congratulations

One man had his eyes set on a new home this year and put his new car dreams on pause as he did not want to overwhelm himself and be greedy. But God had different plans for him and blessed him abundantly.

Twitter user @ThatsKayos can't thank God enough for his new car and home. Image: Twitter / @ThatsKayos

Source: Twitter

In many cases, the most magical things happen at the most unexpected times. This man was overcome with emotion when all his goals became reality.

Twitter user @ThatsKayos shared a picture of himself standing by his new whip and one of him holding the keys to his new home. This was attached to a post in which he put out his dreams for a new home and claimed he’d wait on the new car.

“God said f*ck it you can have both.”

Mzansi peeps shower the man with congratulations

Yes, this is the content we all need! Many people congratulated the young man, thanking him for letting them know that it is possible to make your dreams come true.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Tkay29 said:

“The kinda content I love seeing on the TL ❤️ Congratulations.”

@dramadelinquent said:

“I love this for you."

@SliGumede5 said:

“Repo rates. Congratulations.”

@Itumele35948681 said:

“In abundance. Congratulations.”

@tyrababen1 said:

“This is amazing so happy for you.”

