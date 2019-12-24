List of colleges in Pretoria: Get the complete list here

Are you looking for a complete list of colleges in Pretoria? Below is a list of all higher education schools in South Africa, consisting of those in Pretoria. Everything from universities to technical colleges is here for all your needs.

Many people have plans and resolutions to further their formal education. Suppose you choose Pretoria as your preferred study location. In that case, our list of colleges in Pretoria has all the following to suit your specific needs: Teaching, private, public, FET and TVET colleges.

List of colleges in Pretoria

Pretoria is home to numerous colleges that offer a variety of courses. If you are looking for a suitable institution to join in Pretoria, here are a few suggestions.

1. Ambassador English Language School

Ambassador English Language School in Pretoria specializes in teaching adults English, Afrikaans, Zulu, and Sotho. Students can begin a course at any time during the year.

They use internationally recognized course books written by professional linguists and structured to improve conversation skills, speaking and listening, reading, writing, and grammar.

Contact details

Physical address: Queenswood Quarter, Whittle Ln, Queenswood, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa

Queenswood Quarter, Whittle Ln, Queenswood, Pretoria, 0186, South Africa Telephone number: +27 78 721 0541

+27 78 721 0541 Email address: info@amenglishschool.co.za

2. British International College Proprietary

The Pretoria campus of British International College aims to provide students with above-average academic ability and a learning environment where their full potential can be realized. Personal Development Programme, Sociology, Philosophy and Culture, and Psychology are among the courses available.

Contact details

Physical address: Cnr Stanza Popape & East Street, Eastcliff

Cnr Stanza Popape & East Street, Eastcliff Telephone number: +27 11 706 7775

+27 11 706 7775 Email address: adminpretoria@bicollege.co.za

3. Christian Brothers College

The Christian Brothers College is a Roman Catholic private school in the South African town of Boksburg, Gauteng. The school was established in 1935. This is one of the colleges in Pretoria that are open for registration. Applications for 2023 are ongoing, and those interested can apply online.

Contact details

Physical address: Konig Rd, Boksburg South, Boksburg, 1459, South Africa

Konig Rd, Boksburg South, Boksburg, 1459, South Africa Telephone number: +27 11 917 9518

+27 11 917 9518 Email address: marketing@cbc.org.za

4. Brooklyn City College

The Brooklyn City College has been an accredited higher education provider in South Africa since 2008, assisting thousands of students in achieving their career goals. The courses available at the institution include Engineering and Related Design, Public Management, Tourism, Hospitality and Catering, Financial Management, and Medical Secretary.

Contact details

Physical address: 228 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa

228 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, South Africa Telephone number: +27 87 151 0188

+27 87 151 0188 Email address: info@brooklyncitycolleges.co.za

5. Festicol FET College

Festicol is a Pretoria-based private college registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training. The institution provides a variety of courses for professional development. On their campus, they offer a wide range of courses. In addition, bursaries are given to students who have excelled in their previous year but cannot pay their tuition.

Contact details

Physical address: 291 Andries St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

291 Andries St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa Telephone number: +27 12 320 3505

+27 12 320 3505 Email address: info@festicol.com

6. INTEC College

INTEC College is a private college that provides excellent learning opportunities to students from various backgrounds. INTEC College provides the most comprehensive distance-learning programs, from business and creative studies to engineering and fashion design.

Contact details

Physical address: Melle St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001, South Africa

Telephone number: +27 86 181 9217

Email address: info@intec.edu.za

7. Oakfield College

The college offers a one-year certificate program with the option of continuing to a second year. They concentrate on giving you the most experience in your chosen course in the least amount of time. Some of their full-time courses include Fashion Design, Drama, Graphic Design, Marketing Management and Photography.

Contact details

Physical address: Lynnridge Mall Corner Jacobson Drive and Lynnwood Road, Lynnwood Ridge, Pretoria, 0040, South Africa

Lynnridge Mall Corner Jacobson Drive and Lynnwood Road, Lynnwood Ridge, Pretoria, 0040, South Africa Telephone number: +27 12 361 0416

+27 12 361 0416 Email address: sandyd@oakfieldscollege.co.za

8. Rosebank College Pretoria Campus

Rosebank College Pretoria Campus is registered as a private higher education institution under the Higher Education Act 1997. The institution mainly focuses on three faculties: humanities, information communication and technologies, and commerce. You can study by distance or online, full-time or part-time.

Some bachelor's degrees available include a Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Public Administration, Bachelor of Public Administration, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase Teaching.

Contact details

Physical address: 239 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0126, South Africa

239 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0126, South Africa Telephone number: +27 12 320 7270

+27 12 320 7270 Email address: info@rosebankcollege.co.za

9. Tshwane City College

Which colleges offer NSFAS in Pretoria? Tshwane College students get student allowance directly from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme through the NSFAS Wallet System.

This is one of the TVET colleges in Pretoria that focuses on the total student's development, preparing them for a brighter future and a commitment to social justice and global concern. The school provides a wide range of business, engineering, and other courses.

Contact details

Physical address: 262 Madiba St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa

262 Madiba St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001, South Africa Telephone number: +27 12 323 6550

+27 12 323 6550 Email address: info@tshwanecollege.edu.za

10. Tshwane Institute of Technology

Tshwane Institute of Technology envisions itself as a transformative, collaborative education and skills development institution that employs cutting-edge technology to create, attract, and retain diverse students or learners.

Contact details

Physical address: No 14, Cambridge Office Park, 5 Bauhinia St, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, 0186, South Africa

No 14, Cambridge Office Park, 5 Bauhinia St, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, 0186, South Africa Telephone number: +27 12 880 4707

+27 12 880 4707 Email address: enquiries@tshwaneinstitute.co.za

How many colleges are in Pretoria?

Numerous colleges offer a variety of courses to interested students. They are as follows:

Academy of Business and Computer Studies

Academy of Learning

Agri Delight Training and Consulting

Apollo Technical College

Arts Academy

Attcol Education Group

Bastion College

Berea Theological College

Bryntirion Computer College

Capital College

Coaching Training and Development CC

College Medical Centre

Computhink

Cornerstone College

CTU Training Solutions – Pretoria

Dam Service Systems and Development

Damelin - Hatfield Galleries

Davis and Dean

Dr Le Zandberg Verpleegskool

Edu Clinic Learning Centre

EduCol Educare Campus

Florauna Academy

Frontier Security College

FS School of Nursing

Geo Spesialiste Ingelyfe

Goldex 545

Ikage SD College

International Colleges Group Pty Ltd

Itumeleng Training Solutions (Garsfontein)

Japman Empowerment College

Lompec Commercial College

M.C.C Hoërskool Menlopark

Matasolve Nursing College

Materials Testing Training College

Medicross Medical and Dental Centre College

Millenium Computer College

Musicanta Music School

Nail Tech Training Academy

New Dawn College

Nurses College

PC Training & Business College

PC Training and Business College Pty Ltd

Pedigree Security Training Consultants

Pinnacle Business College

Pretoria Marketing College CC

Pretoria Onderwys Kollege

Procomputrain College

Public Finance IQ

Rosebank College Campus

Rostec Technical FET College

S.A. Private College

SACB & Technology

Sediba Thuto College of Further Education & Training

Sediba Thuto College of Further Education and Training

Sportspeed Speed Development Services

St. Alban's College

Tshwane University of Technology - Arcadia Campus

Tshwane University of Technology - Arts Campus

Twoline Training

UNISA - Platinum PC Graduate School of Business

UNISA - Pretoria Main Campus - Main Entrance

UNISA - Sunnyside Campus

University of Pretoria

Vega Pretoria

Vine College

Ykukhula Education and Training

Which colleges does NSFAS fund in Pretoria?

Some of the colleges in Pretoria that NSFAS funds include Central Johannesburg College, Ekurhuleni East College, Sedibeng College, Tshwane North College, and Tshwane South College.

Which colleges are open for application in Pretoria?

Colleges taking in applications for 2023 include Brooklyn City College, Tshwane Institute of Technology, Tshwane City College, Rosebank College Pretoria Campus and Oakfield College.

Which TVET colleges are open for 2022 in Pretoria?

TVET colleges try to place students in practical work placements with employers in their fields of study. Technical colleges in Pretoria still open for application include Central Johannesburg College, Ekurhuleni East College and Tshwane North College.

What are the nursing colleges in Pretoria?

Some acclaimed nursing colleges in Pretoria include The University of Pretoria College, Ithemba Nursing Academy, Thuto Bophelo Nursing Academy, Life College Of Learning, Healthnicon South College, and Ekufundemi Training School.

Which colleges in Pretoria offer teaching?

Many colleges in Pretoria offer to teach. They include VET College, Lyceum College, Rosebank College, Damelin Menlyn, Pretoria Technical College, Matric College and Denver College.

Do private colleges get NSFAS?

NSFAS only funds South African students attending public universities or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Whatever course you want to pursue, the above list of colleges in Pretoria has options ranging from technology, business, science, design, sports, and theology. Choose a suitable college and submit your application.

