Rima Horton: age, full name, spouse, parents, education, profiles, net worth

Rima Horton, the preceding Labour Party councillor on the Kensington and Chelsea London Borough Council and academic at Kingston University, is a force to be reckoned with worldwide.

Horton spent most of her professional life as a higher-ranking economics lecturer at Kingston University, London. She has also been a persistent member of Britain's Labour party, and like her husband, she is a devoted supporter of developing causes and politics.

Rima Horton's profile

Birth name: Rima Elizabeth Horton

Rima Elizabeth Horton Gender: Female

Female Date of Birth: January 31, 1947

January 31, 1947 Birthplace: Bayswater, London, England

Bayswater, London, England Rima Horton age: 74

74 Parents: Wilfred Stewart Horton and Elice Irene Frame

Wilfred Stewart Horton and Elice Irene Frame Husband: Amlan Rickman

Amlan Rickman Rima Horton's nationality: British

British Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Occupation: Lecturer and politician

Lecturer and politician Twitter: @rima_hortonnn

@rima_hortonnn Rima Horton's net worth: $7 million

$7 million Political party: Labour party

The British politician was born on January 31, 1947, in Bayswater, London, to Wilfred Stewart Horton, a London native, and Elice Irene Frame from Wales. Rima Horton's parents are members of the working-class category of people. She has three siblings. According to the family line-up, Rima is third.

Rima Horton's education

Since childhood, Elizabeth has loved education. She went to St. Vincent de Paul primary school. After completing primary, Rima joined the City of London School for Girls. Later on, she graduated and proceeded to Chelsea College of Arts before enrolling in economics at the University of South Hampton.

The Economics degree holder has penned several articles and papers. In one of her remarkable pieces titled Inequality, she formulated three questions: whether people are naturally equal; whether and when the l Economic redistribution of wealth is justified; and, if so, how much is fair?

This piece was published as a segment in The Elgar Companion to Radical Political Economy book. Rima further researched the same and found out that the degree of health and mortality rates in flourishing countries depends on income issuance.

Rima Horton's dating life

Family is one of the essential aspects of humanity. We are all products of a unified family. Rima got in touch with Alan Rickman at the Chelsea College of Arts, where they both attended as amateurs in the art world.

At the moment, Rickman was a year older than Horton, who was eighteen. They met in 1965 and began living together in 1977. In 2012, they did a private wedding in New York City. Rickman made it public in 2015 when he told the media that the speculations concerning their wedding are true.

In August 2015, Allan was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Some months later, he was announced dead on January 14, 2016, in London. Alan died, having lived for 69 years. Cremation happened afterwards on February 3, the same year, and the custodian of his ashes was his wife.

Rima Horton's spouse was a hero. He had gained a lot of fame for his participation in movies such as Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland, Die Hard, and Robinhood: The Prince of thieves. For how long were Alan Rickman and Rima together? The couple was unique, and the relationship between them was strong.

Elizabeth and Rick were together for approximately 51 years. However, in their marriage life, they did not have any children. Alan bade his dreams for having children goodbye because of his wife.

You should remember I am not the only one involved. There is another person here. I would have loved a family. Sometimes I think that in an ideal world, three children, aged 12, 10 and eight, would be dropped on us and we would be great parents for that family.

Some may ask, who was Alan Rickman's wife? His teenage girlfriend eventually became his wife. Rick may have acted as a despicable character, but in reality, he was prince charming. A romantic guy every woman would desire to have.

Where is Rima Horton now?

We do not have much to say about her whereabouts, but we are aware that she is anticipating the launch of Rickman's 25 years of diaries book, which will launch in the fall of 2022. So, some of it is already out.

