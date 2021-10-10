Ashton Meem: age, kids, spouse, parents, ring, draft, profiles, net worth

We have seen and heard of people marrying their high school sweethearts. Such love stories do exist. However, unfortunately, some lovebirds do not have the happy ending they would want. Such is the story of Ashton Meem, better known as the ex-wife of the famous NFL player Russell Wilson.

Ashton Meem is best known as the high school sweetheart and first wife of NFL player Russell Wilson. Photo: @1ashtonwilson

Although Ashton Meem started her relationship with Russell Wilson in adolescence, they are not together anymore. They sadly parted ways, and since then, she seems to have gone under the grid. So, where she is now and what is she doing? Keep reading to discover her whereabouts.

Ashton Meem's profile summary

Date of birth: 6th September 1987

6th September 1987 Place of birth: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Ashton Meem's age: 34 years

34 years Famous as: Russell Wilson's ex-wife

Russell Wilson's ex-wife Ashton Meem's parents: Lang and Molly Meem

Lang and Molly Meem Profession: Advertising Operations Assistant and Account Executive

Advertising Operations Assistant and Account Executive Net worth: $4 million

$4 million Education: St. Catherine's High School, University of Georgia, and North Carolina State University

St. Catherine's High School, University of Georgia, and North Carolina State University Majors: Advertising and Communications

Advertising and Communications Nationality: American

American Ex-partner: Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson Married: 2012-2014

2012-2014 Height: 5' 10" (1.78 m)

5' 10" (1.78 m) Ashton Meem's Instagram: Ashton Garett

Ashton Garett Ashton Meem's LinkedIn: Ashton Meem

Ashton Meem's bio

Ashton Meem is the only child of Lang and Molly Meem. Photo: @1ashtonwilson

The beauty was born on 6th September 1987 in Richmond, Virginia, to Lang and Molly Meem. She is the only child and is currently 34 years old. She attended St. Catherine's High School and then enrolled at the University of Georgia to pursue advertising. Ashton later enrolled at North Carolina State University in 2009 to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Communications.

Career

The 34-year-old graduated with an advertising and communications degree and pursued a career in the advertising industry. She started as a media marketing intern and secretary at Lewis Media Partners.

The following year, she got an opportunity at McKinney, where she worked as an art buying and print production intern. From her LinkedIn profile, it seems that she has roles in two major organizations. These include:

Morton Consulting LLC as the Account Executive (Since June 2010)

American Family Insurance as the Advertising Operations Assistant (Since August 2011)

So, what is Ashton Meem's net worth as of 2021 is $4 million. Based on her excellent career profile, fans speculate the figure will rise, but with time.

Ashton Meem and Russell Wilson's relationship

Ashton and Russell were high school sweethearts. Russell decided to take their relationship a step higher by proposing to Meem in 2010. The proposal caught media attention because Russell went down on one knee and proposed with one of the famous rocks in jewellery history. Ashton Meem's engagement ring was an 8-carat rock.

Ashton Meem's wedding

Ashton Meem was married to NFL player Russell Wilson for two years before they announced their split in 2014. Photo: @1ashtonwilson

The beauty tied the knot on 14th January 2012 at the Country Club of Virginia. Coincidentally, this was the same year Russell was drafted into the NFL. Although there are searches about Ashton Meem's draft, it was not hers but instead that of her then-boyfriend Russell. After the wedding, they decided to move in together to begin their marriage phase.

Divorce

Although most people expected a happy ever after for the two, unfortunately, things did not work out. They reportedly stayed in different houses before coming clean to the public and announcing their divorce in April 2014.

Ashton Meem's new boyfriend is believed to be Garrett as she recently changed the name in her bio to Ashton Garrett. Photo: @1ashtonwilson

Many rumors were flying around about their breakup. Most people believed the cause was an alleged affair between Meem and Russell's colleague Golden Tate. However, both parties vehemently denied the allegations, and the high school sweethearts never gave a reason for their divorce.

Two years after the divorce, Russell walked down the aisle to tie the knot to the R&B superstar Ciara. However, his ex-wife appeared to have gone under the grid. However, she resurfaced and went ahead to change her Twitter profile to a picture of her engagement rock.

Her action did not sit well with some people because Wilson had moved on and married Ciara. Again, he had proposed to Ciara with what seemed with a lower 5-carat diamond rock. However, David Harris, a high-end jeweller, revealed that Ciara's rock was more valuable and worth roughly between $2 and $2.5 million based on another he had sold.

Who is Ashton Meem's new husband?

There are multiple Ashton Meem's profiles at the moment, all with one common denominator, her love life. She made headlines after recently changing her Instagram handle to Ashton Garrett and not Ashton Meem Garrett, as some profiles declare.

Although she has yet to confirm if Garrett is her new partner, people speculate that Ashton Meem's spouse or boyfriend is Garrett. She appears to choose to keep a low profile about her love life despite the name change.

Who are Ashton Meem's kids? Unfortunately, the beauty does not have any children at the moment. She appears to be very fond of dogs, though. From her Instagram, we can tell that she enjoys spending time with her dogs.

Ashton Meem is well known as the ex-wife of the NFL player Russell Wilson. They split in 2014 and she seemed to have disappeared. She currently works as an Advertising Operations Assistant at American Family Insurance and is worth $4 million.

