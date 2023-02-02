What happened to Duane Chapman's ex-wife, Lyssa Rae Brittain?

Lyssa Rae Brittain is a perfect example of a woman who got their celebrity status from her marriage to top names in the entertainment industry. She is an American businesswoman and homemaker popularly known as the third wife of A&E Dog, The Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman. But then, what is her story, and where is she now?

TV personality Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter visits FOX Studios in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Most of the tale of Lyssa Rae Brittian is through Lyssa Chapman, also known as Baby Lyssa, the look-a-like daughter she has with Duane Chapman. Baby Lyssa is a businesswoman like her mother, a bounty hunter, a bail bondswoman, and a television personality like her father. Her parents' marriage might have failed, but her mother remains fans' interest.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Lyssa Rae Brittain Nickname Big Lyssa Gender Female Date of birth 15 July 1954 Age 68 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Denver, Colorado Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurement in inches 33-25-34 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Duane Chapman Children 3 University University of Colorado Profession Businesswoman Net worth $500,000

Lyssa Rae Brittain's background information

The celebrity ex-wife was born in Denver, Colorado, United States. Not much is known about her parents and family, but her father was a businessman.

How old is Lyssa Rae Brittain?

She is 68 years old. She was born on 15 July 1954.

As a learned woman, she attended Denver High School for her primary education and later graduated with a degree in business from the University of Colorado.

She kicked-started her career as a businesswoman when she handled her father's business in 1977.

Who is Baby Lyssa's mom?

Lyssa Rae Brittian, famously known as Big Lyssa, is her mother. The Bounty Hunter's ex-wife had a rough love life as she has been married twice. She was first married to a minister in Assemblies of God. However, they divorced in 1988 with no kids because of his cheating lifestyle.

With time, Lyssa Rae Brittain and Duane Chapman met in a bar, and their feelings grew. Then, she tied the knot with him as his third wife on 6 January 1982. The marriage was blissful, but sadly, it ended on 20 November 1991 for undisclosed reasons. Notwithstanding, during their union, they gave birth to three children, and among them is Lyssa Chapman, born on 10 June 1987.

Beth Chapman and Dog the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman, visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Lyssa Chapman's siblings

The bail bondswoman is the ninth child of her father partly because her father has been married six times in his lifetime. As a result, he fathers twelve children. Here are Lyssa's biological siblings and half-siblings from Duane Chapman's ex-wives.

Chapman's first child is Christopher Michael Hect. He was born to Duane's girlfriend, Debbie White, in July 1969. Later, when he married his first wife, La Fonda Sue Honeycutt, in April 1972, she had two sons, Duane Lee Chapman Jr and Leland Blane, before their marriage dissolved in 1977.

On 22 August 1979, Chapman married his second wife, Anne M. Tegnell. She gave him three children: Zebadiah, who died almost a month later, Wesley, and James. Then, Lyssa, his third wife, gave birth to her first child Barbara Katie on 8 June 1982. Duane revealed he paid her $1,000 to have his baby. But, unfortunately, 23 years after her birth, she died in a car crash in Fairbank, Alaska.

Rae Brittian's second child with her ex-husband was Tucker Dee. He was born on 8 September 1983. On 20 May 2006, Chapman married Alice Elizabeth "Beth" Barmore, his most famous marriage, and the couple had two children, Bonnie Johanne and Garry.

However, before she married the reality star, Elizabeth had a daughter, Cecily Barmore, from a previous relationship, which Chapman adopted.

What happened to Baby Lyssa's husband?

Baby Lyssa married Brahman Bo Galanti on 20 February 2009 in Oahu, Hawaii. After their marriage, her husband, a one-time drug addict, started abusing her. Before this time, he had a relapse of 14 years from drugs but went back to it. As a result, there was physical violence and abuse on Lyssa in the marriage, which her father and stepmother Beth knew.

Also, in February 2014, Brahman was arrested for crashing into a police van with a stolen car. He was given four years imprisonment and got released in 2020.

TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter attends the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Charley Gallay/ACMA2013

Source: Getty Images

Are Lyssa Chapman and Bo still married?

No, Lyssa Chapman's divorce from her husband was filed in February 2011 because of his constant abuse. However, before the divorce, they co-parented three children, including Abbie Mae Chapman, which Lyssa conceived when she was 14. Others are Sere Galanti, Brahman's child from a former relationship, and Madalynn Grace Galanti, their adopted child.

Who did Baby Lyssa marry?

Years after divorcing Brahman, she married her long-time girlfriend, Leiana Evensen, on 3 June 2022. The same-sex couple tied the knot in the pacific ocean in Hawaii, where family members were present. She shared the experience on her Instagram page. Interestingly, the couple runs a tanning salon together.

Net worth

As a successful businesswoman, Lyssa Rae Brittain has amassed an alleged net worth of $500,000. Likewise, her daughter has a net worth of $500,000 earned from her career as an author, TV personality, online clothing CEO, and bounty hunter.

Lyssa Rae Brittian is a celebrity family member. Much is not known about her since her divorce from her renowned husband. But then, her name comes up whenever her ex-husband or daughter's name is mentioned.

READ ALSO: Who was Tiki's first wife Ginny Cha? Age, marriage, divorce, net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article on Tiki's first wife Ginny Cha. She is known as a talented fashion publicist and promoter who has worked for many high-end fashion brands in the United States.

But then, after marrying Tiki Barber, she devoted much care to her children and built her fashion-related career. Check out the post to find out more about her.

Source: Briefly News