Samantha Lee is a licensed American clinical social worker. She came into the limelight in 2017 when she tied the knot with Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson. However, their marriage did not last as they parted ways three years later in 2020. Where is she today?

Tyrese Gibson has had a successful RnB and acting career. The multi-Grammy nominated singer is known for his role as Pearce Roman in the Fast and Furious film franchise. Aside from his decorated career, Gibson has had a rough marital life. His custody battle with his first wife, Mitchell, dragged in court for over five years, and he recently had a messy public divorce from his second wife, Samantha Lee.

Samantha Lee's profiles summary and bio

Samantha Lee Gibson's age

Details about Samantha Lee's date and year of birth are not known. She was born and raised in Dayton, New Jersey, United States.

Who is Samantha Lee married to?

The New Jersey native is not married at the moment. She was previously married to actor and singer Tyrese Gibson as his second wife. The former couple met in 2015 through a mutual friend and dated for a while before tying the knot in a private ceremony held on Valentine's Day in 2017. They announced they were divorcing in December 2020 after more than three years of marriage.

In August 2022, a Georgia judge ordered Tyrese to pay $10,690 monthly child support. He also has to maintain a $1.9 million life insurance plan that includes their daughter as a beneficiary and Samantha as the trustee. The RnB singer had previously refused to pay Lee spousal support and asked the court to enforce their prenup agreement.

Samantha Lee's children

The Georgia-based social worker has one child, a daughter called Soraya Somer, with Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson. She was born on 1st October 2018, over a year after their wedding.

Who was Tyrese Gibson's first wife?

The actor's first wife was Norma Mitchell. They married in 2007 but separated after more than a year in 2008. Tyrese and Mitchell have a daughter called Shayla.

Who is Tyrese Gibson's wife now?

The multi-Grammy nominated singer is currently dating Zellie Timothy, a 27-year-old American internet influencer. The lovebirds started dating a few months after Tyrese announced his divorce from Samantha Lee in December 2020.

Samantha Lee's education

Schwalenberg has a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Georgia. In 2014, she obtained her Mixology and Bartending certificate from the Professional Bartending School of Atlanta. She enrolled at the University of Georgia Graduate School in 2013 to get her Master's Degree in Social Work and graduated in 2015.

Samantha Lee's career

Tyrese Gibson's second wife is an experienced and licensed clinical social worker. From 2012 to 2013, she worked as a social services case manager at Georgia's Department of Family and Community Services (NSW). Her work involved case management, the creation of case plans, and court appearances.

From her LinkedIn profile, she has been working at Project Safe Inc since 2011 as a night and weekend advocate, handling crisis intervention and shelter operations. Samantha deals with children, human trafficking, and abuse victims. She is also a fitness and beauty influencer, therapist, and Bible teacher.

Samantha Lee's net worth

Her exact net worth is not known, but various online sources estimate it to be between $100,000 and $3 million. Samantha Lee's ex-husband, Tyrese, has an estimated net worth of $6 million in 2023.

Samantha Lee's Instagram

Lee is active across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Her Instagram account, @lovesamanthalee, has over 206 thousand followers and more than 1,400 posts.

Where is Samantha Lee today?

From her Facebook profile, Tyrese Gibson's second wife currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, where she works at Project Safe Inc. She started her YouTube channel, @LoveSamanthaLee, in January 2021. She uses the platform as a life and relationship coach to help women. She also offers Bible lessons to encourage people in their spiritual growth journey.

Samantha Lee continues to use her qualification as a social worker to encourage and help women in her community. Her marriage to actor and singer Tyrese did not end well, but she has a beautiful daughter to look after.

