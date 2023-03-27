Who is Scott Caan's daughter? Josie James Caan is an 8-year-old American girl best known for being the granddaughter of James Caan. James Caan is the late American actor highly regarded for his roles in high-profile movies, including The Godfather series. Additionally, Josie is the daughter of the famous actor Scott Caan. So, what is Josie James Caan's religion?

Scott is well known for her role as detective Danny William in Hawaii Five-O. Photo: @Byxbee(modified by author)

Source: UGC

Josie James Caan is an American celebrity kid whose parents and grandparents are celebrities. She also comes from an affluent family. So, who are her parents? Where is she now?

Josie James Caan's profile and bio

Real name Josie James Caan Nickname Josie Date of birth July 9, 2014 Age Eight years old (As of 2023) Gender Female Birthplace Los Angeles, California, United States Zodiac sign Cancer Ethnicity White Caucasian Religion Christianity Nationality American Marital status Unmarried Sexual orientation Straight Father's name James Caan Mother's name Kacy Byxbee Grandmother Sheila Marie Ryan Grandfather James Caan Famous for Being James Caan's granddaughter and Scott Caan's daughter

How old is Josie James Caan?

The celebrity kid was born on July 9, 2014, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Thus, she is eight years as of 2023. Also, Josie James Caan's ethnicity is White Caucasian. She follows the Christian religion and holds American nationality.

Who is Josie James Caan's father?

Scott Andrew Caan is an American actor, director, writer, photographer, and former rapper who has made remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry. He was born on August 23, 1976, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Thus, he is 46 years old as of 2023. His parents are actress Sheila Marie Ryan and actor James Caan.

The pair first met in 2010 on the TV series Hawaii Five-O set. Photo: @Byxbee(modified by author)

Source: UGC

Scott Caan's career

As an actor, he is well known for her role as detective Danny William in Hawaii Five-O. His performance on the show earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He is also famous for playing the role of manager Scott Lavin in the renowned American series HBO Entourage.

Some of Scott's movies include:

1999: Varsity blues

2000: Ready to Rumble

2000: Boiler Room

2000: Gone in 60 Seconds

2001: American Outlaws

2001: Dallas 362

Scott also has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is a philanthropist. In his leisure time, he devotes his time to charity organisations such as TheraSURF and A Walk On Water.

Who is Josie James Caan's mother?

Kacy Byxbee is a model and custom designer who rose to prominence as the wife of American actor Scott Caan. Despite being in the limelight, the American model has been tight-lipped regarding her family and personal information.

Are Scott Caan and Kacy Byxbee still together?

Scott Caan and Kacy Byxbee live together in LA, USA. The pair first met in 2010 on the TV series Hawaii Five-O set, where Scott was an actor. At the time, Kacy worked as a costume designer from 2011 to 2014 until 69 episodes. They started dating secretly till 2013.

Byxbee is a model and custom designer who rose to prominence as the wife of American actor Scott Caan. Photo: @Byxbee(modified by author)

Source: UGC

Josie James Caan's grandfather

James Edmund Caan was an American actor born in New York on March 26, 1940. James came to prominence playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather in 1972. The performance earned him an Academy Award and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Some of his movies include:

1987: Gardens of Stone

1988: Alien Nation

1999: This Is My Father

2000: The Yards

2013: Blood Ties

2015: The Throwaways

2016: The Good Neighbor

2017: Undercover Grandpa

2018: Out of Blue

2021: Queen Bees

Actor James Caan at The Humane Society of the United States To the Rescue Los Angeles Gala at Paramount Studios on April 22, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

How many wives and children did James Caan have?

James Caan's spouses are four. In 1961, he married Dee Jay Mathis, with whom they had a daughter named Tara. They divorced in 1966.

In 1976, he married Sheila Marie Ryan, the mother to Scott Caan. The couple parted ways a year later.

In 1990, he married Ingrid Hajek, and they had a son named Alexander James Caan. They divorced in 1994.

In October 1995, James married Linda Stokes. They have two sons, Jacob Nicholas and James Arthur. They divorced in 2009. Thus, James Caan's children are five: Tara, Scott, Alexander, Jacob and James.

He died aged 82 years on July 6, 2022, at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles from a heart attack.

What is Josie James Caan's net worth?

The celebrity child is not earning yet and still depends on her parents. The father is a wealthy person with a net worth of $16 million. Her mother, Byxbee, has a net worth of about $10 million. She derives her income from her career as an actress and costume designer by profession.

Did Kacy Byxbee play on Hawaii Five-O?

Hawaii Five-O is a TV series that first premiered in 2010. She was a costume designer and did not play in the series. Scott Caan played the role of Daniel Williams.

What is Scott Caan doing these days?

Scott is back in blue in FOX's new show, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, a play set within the missing persons unit of the Philadelphia Police Department. He is returning to the role of a detective showcasing how every moment is crucial when searching for a missing person.

Why was Scott Caan absent from so many episodes?

His absence from the screens alarmed his fans to question his whereabouts. He clarified that he took a break to spend more time with his family.

How much was James Caan worth when he died?

When James Caan passed away in July 2022, his net worth was $20 million. He accumulated vast wealth from his successful acting career.

The above is everything about Josie James Caan, an American celebrity kid famous for being Scott Caan's daughter. Briefly.co.za wishes the youngster the best as she grows up and in her future endeavours.

READ ALSO: Michael Irvin's net worth and story: A look into the life of a retired NFL player

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Michael Irvin's net worth and story. Who is he? Born Michael Jerome Irvin, he is an American sports commentator and former professional football player.

Why is Michael Irvin famous? He is popular for his 12-year career as a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Additionally, in 2007, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Source: Briefly News