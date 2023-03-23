What is Michael Irvin's net worth? Born Michael Jerome Irvin, he is an American sports commentator and former professional football player. He is famous for his 12-year career as a wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Additionally, in 2007, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion joined NFL Networks as an analyst in 2009. Throughout his career, Irvins was one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and was a first-team All-Pro three times. So, what is Michael Irvin's net worth?

Michael Irvin's profiles and bio

Full name Michael Jerome Irvin Date of birth March 5, 1966 Age 57 years (As of 2023) Gender Male Birthplace Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States Nationality American Height 6 ft 2 in Weight 94 kg (Approx) Marital status Married Spouse Sandy Harrell Children Michael Irvin Jr., Elijah, Myesha and Chelsea Parents Walter & Pearl Irvin High school St. Thomas Aquinas College Miami University Profession Professional Football Player, Sportscaster Social media Twitter, Instagram Net worth $12 Million

How old is Michael Irvin?

The sports commentator was born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 5, 1966. Thus, Michael Irvin's age is 57 years as of 2023. He had been passionate about football since his college days and was a member of the Miami Hurricanes national championship team in 1987.

Michael Irvin's parents

Irvin comes from a big family where he is the 15th of 17 children. His father is Walter Irvin Sr, and his mother is Pearl Irvin.

Michael Irvin's education

Irvin attended Piper High School and then went on to become a football star at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. After high school, he was recruited by the University of Miami.

Who is Michael Irvin's wife?

He is happily married to Sandy Irvin, and they tied the knot in June 1990. They have three children: Michael Irvin Jr., Elijah, and Chelsea Irvin. Michael also has a daughter, Myesha Beyonca, from Felicia Walker, a former girlfriend.

Michael Irvin's teams played

Michael started playing professionally at the University of Miami. He played under coach Jimmy Johnson and set school records for career receptions.

He was part of Miami's 1987 National Championship team and made one of the legendary plays in school history.

Since leaving the University of Miami, Michael has strongly supported the Hurricanes football program. He has also been a mentor to younger Hurricane players over the years.

He joined the Dallas Cowboys in 1988 and quickly developed into one of the elite receivers in Cowboys and NFL history. During his 12-season career with the Cowboys, Irvin became the first rookie wide receiver to start a season opener for Dallas in over two decades.

Michael Irvin's stats

Irvin spent ten years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowl rings in 1993, 1994, and 1996. Michael's 750 receptions for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns still stand as tops in Dallas' franchise records in all three categories.

Also, he led the team in pass receptions in eight of the ten seasons.

Irvin ranks among the top 10 in several all-time Cowboys receiving records, including receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.

As a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s, he had over 100 yards receiving a game forty-seven times during his 159-game career.

From 1991 through 1998, Michael recorded 1,000-yard seasons.

In 1995, he recorded his finest season, catching 111 passes for 1,603 yards.

Michael Irvin's updates

Recently he filed a defamation lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against a woman who has accused him of sexual harassment as well as a downtown Phoenix hotel where the incident reportedly happened. The case is still in court.

Little known facts about Irvin Michael

He is the 15th of 17 children.

In 2007, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Between 1991 and 1998, he was selected for five Pro Bowls.

In 1988, he was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys.

In 1987, he won the NCAA Championship.

Career ending

During the fifth game of the 1999 season, Irvin was tackled by Tim Hauck of the Philadelphia Eagles. He sustained a spine injury, and he did not play that season. He was subsequently diagnosed with spinal stenosis. His doctors advised that he was at a higher risk of injury after he suffered another blow, leading him to his early retirement in May 2000.

After retiring from football, he has remained involved in the sport as a commentator and analyst. He has also worked for several networks, including ESPN and NFL Network.

He is also a philanthropist and runs Playmakers Foundation, which supports needy families and youths.

What is Michael Irvin's net worth?

The former American football player has a net worth of $12 million. He has derived his wealth from his triumphant sports career.

What is Michael Irvin's salary?

When he signed a 5-year $12.3 million contract in 1995, Michael became one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

Is Michael Vick still rich?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The former NFL quarterback has a net worth of approximately $16 million.

What is Troy Aikmans; net worth?

He has amassed a net worth of $65 million, earning $55 million over 12 seasons in the league.

Who is the richest NFL player?

Roger Staubach is the richest NFL player of all time. He has a net worth of $600 Million.

Where does Michael Irvin live?

He lives in Fort Lauderdale City in, Florida. Fort Lauderdale is a city on Florida's southeastern coast, known for its beaches and boating canals.

The above concerns Michael Irvin's net worth, family, career, and age. Irvin is commonly known as one of the most successful wide receivers in the history of the National Football League.

