Who is Lana Del Rey's brother Charlie Hill Grant and what does he do?

Charlie Hill Grant comes from a family line of renowned entertainers. He is best known as the younger brother to top American record producer and songwriter Lana Del Rey. Despite being overshadowed by his sister's fame, he truly has made a name for himself in the music industry.

Charlie Hill Grant is a famous videographer best known as Lana Del Rey's brother. Photo: @charliegrantisacutie (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Charlie Hill Grant is a digital marketing specialist with a tested track record of driving traffic and boosting online visibility for businesses of all sizes. He is a successful businessman, music director, and videographer who has worked with high-ranking brands like The Elder Statesman.

Profile summary

Full name Charlie Hill Grant Gender Male Date of birth 3 March 1993 Age 30 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Lake Placid, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Black Mother Patricia Ann Hill Grant Father Robert England Grant Jr Siblings 2 Marital status Single Profession Music director, videographer, entrepreneur

Early life

The famous videographer was born into a Roman Catholic family in Lake Placid, New York City. He is one of Lana Del Rey's siblings and the youngest child in the family.

He grew up with his elder sister Elizabeth Woolridge Grant best known as Lana Del Rey, and his immediate elder sister Caroline "Chucks" Grant. Lana was born on 21 June 1985, while her sister was born on 19 November 1987.

How old is Charlie Hill Grant?

Charlie Hill Grant's age in 2023 is 30 years. He was born on 3 March 1993. His nationality is American with white Caucasian ethnicity, though he has Scottish ancestry from his parents.

Who is Lana Del Rey's father?

The famous musician's father is Robert England Grant Jr. He is a copywriter, web developer, upstate real estate broker, and businessman. In 1996, he established a media and publishing company called WebMediaProperties.com.

Charlie's father, Rober England Grant Jr. Photo: @robertenglandgrant (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Robert also founded a real estate holding company in New York named Point Judith Properties Inc. As a versatile businessman, he engages and invests in the crypto and blockchain business. He won the Developer of the Year Award at the domain conference and event T.R.A.F.F.I.C. 2011.

More so, Rober England Grant Jr. plays the piano, and his debut album, Lost at Sea and Hollywood Bowl, has songs performed by Grant and his daughter Del Rey, which will be released on 9 June 2023.

The copywriter is married to Patricia Ann Hill Grant. Lana Del Rey's mother is a former executive accountant at Grey's Group. However, she changed her career by becoming a high school teacher.

Who is Lana Del Rey's sister?

Caroline Grant, best known as Chuck Grant, is Lana's younger sister. She is a professional photographer who graduated from the Parsons School of Design. She has done many photoshoots with celebrities, especially with her sister. Her work is seen in some of Lana Del Rey's albums, including Lana Del Ray and Born to Die.

Likewise, Chuck Grant has tried out music as a songwriter. She was the brain behind Sweet Carolina, a song in her sister's album Blue Banister. Chuck has a child, Phoenix Pickens Grant, born with her husband, Jason Pickens, on 30 June 2021.

What does Lana Del Rey's brother do?

Charlie Hill grant works as a videographer, music director, and business executive. He became known in his career after he shot a video for the famous fashion brand The Elder Statesman in February 2020. Since then, he has done several video works for fashion brands like Tigra Tigra and music artists like Finesse Truly, and Dasychira.

In 2013, he was featured in a biblical movie titled Tropico. Most of Charlie Hill Grant's jobs as a cameraman, videographer, and music director are for his celebrity sister Lana.

He directed the video of his sister's cover for an interview magazine in September 2020. He has also directed some of her music videos, including The Greatest, released in 2019 and Let Me Love You Like A Woman, released in 2020.

Aside from this, Lana Del Rey's brother deals with the real estate business like his father. He works in Gambino Group Real Estate. At the same time, he co-founded a marketing agency, Bullfrog Marketing Agency, in Los Angeles, California, with his friend Hunter Ray Baker in 2020. They offer small businesses digital advertising and marketing services via web development, social media management, SEO, and public relations.

Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Charlie Hill Grant's girlfriend

The entrepreneur is entirely private, and there is no public information on who his girlfriend is or if he is in a relationship.

Net worth

Charlie Grant does not have an exact net worth, but his sister Lana Del Rey is worth $30 million. She has amassed so much from her years of a successful career as a singer, songwriter, record producer, and model.

Charlie Hill Grant is famous because of his celebrity sisters. Nevertheless, as many top brands and celebrities have recognised his talent in the American entertainment industry, he is making waves in his career.

READ ALSO: Who is Dingaan Khumalo and did he change his name? Everything to know

In a post published on Briefly.co.za, Dingaan Khumalo was discussed. He is an actor, presenter, and singer who caught most fans unaware when he launched his music career.

As a multi-skilled personality, transitioning from acting to singing, television presenting, and then working as a voice artist came without struggle. But then, why did he change his name? The post discussed everything you should know.

Source: Briefly News