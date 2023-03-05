Loren Dawson's bio: Age, family, ethnicity, occupation, profiles, net worth

Music producers stand behind every famous performer, listening to and scrutinising every note. Some of your favourite bands and singers would only be as distinctive with a talented producer guiding their distinct voices. Loren Dawson has made it his mission to assist American musicians in obtaining their desired recordings. He is also proficient at playing the piano.

The master musician serves as the Agape Family Worship Center's executive director of music. As a touring musician, producer, and performer, Mr Dawson has an impressive background, having been the director for fifteen years. He has also worked with LD Music Group, an independent record label in New York. What else do we know about him? Let us find out.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Loren Dawson Birthday 11th February Gender Male Country USA Ethnicity African-American Marital status Married Wife Taral Hicks Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Nationality American Children 2 Profession Producer, music director Instagram @Loren Dawson Twitter @lorendawson

Loren Dawson's biography

The American music director and producer celebrate his birthday on 11th February each year. The producer is from North Brunswick, New Jersey, and is the husband of a famous musician, Taral Hicks. The R&B and gospel producer is a Christian whose family remains a closely guarded secret. No information about the recording artist's parents has been made public.

Loren Dawson's ethnicity

The celebrity husband is of African American descent and has American citizenship. Although Loren Dawson's age and height are unknown, he weighs about 70 kilograms and has black eyes and hair.

Loren Dawson's career

Dawson has been a producer and music director since 2001. The celebrity spouse began his career with Dawsons Creek LLC, working for 13 years and ten months from April 2001 to January 2015.

Is Loren Dawson a musician? Yes, the celebrity husband plays the piano and has been a Music director for several years. Taral Hicks' husband attends Agape Worship Center, a church in East Hazelwood Avenue, Rahway, New Jersey.

Loren Dawson's net worth

The famous arranger makes a nice living as a music producer. Nonetheless, his salary and wealth are unknown to the broader public.

Taral Hicks

The African American R&B singer was quite famous in the 90s. At 24, Taral Hicks rose to fame for her role as Keisha in the 1990 American murder drama film Belly.

Where is the actress Taral Hicks from?

The songbird is from the Bronx, New York. She is the daughter of Isaac Hicks and the younger sister of actress and singer D'atra Hicks. She is best known for acting in films such as 1993's American crime drama film A Bronx Tale, her 1997 debut studio album This Time, and HBO film Subway Tales.

Who is Taral Hicks, Dawson's husband?

In addition to acting, Hicks is known for her successful singing career. The widely acclaimed singer released a rendition of the famous song Silly by Deniece Williams in 1997, which was featured on a self-titled debut album. The album reached number four on the billboard chart upon its release.

Loren Dawson and Taral Hicks

Hicks and Loren began dating in 1999, and three years later, the duo married. As of 2023, the couple has been married for 22 years and are proud parents of two sons, Jayden and Joel. In 2020, Hicks wrote a message of love to her husband on her Facebook. Dawson's marriage to a musician further enhanced his star profile.

How old is Taral Hicks now?

The famous singer was born on 21st September 1974, 2023. Loren Dawson's wife is 48 years old as of 2023, and as a school teacher in New Jersey, she has not been acting or singing for a while.

After working in the music industry for a while, Loren Dawson has turned songs from unfinished concepts into works of art with a polished commercial sound specifically designed to change lives in New Jersey. Since 2001, Loren Dawson has maintained a steady career as a producer and music director.

