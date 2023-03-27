Are Scott Caan and Kacy Byxbee still together? All about Scott's girlfriend

Scott is a renowned American actor, photographer and writer who rose to stardom for starring in the CBS television series Ocean's Eleven and Entourage. For these roles, Caan received a Golden Globe Award. Kacy Byxbee, Scott Caan's girlfriend who is a model and costume designer is regularly seen by his side.

Byxbee made her career debut as a costume staff assistant in 2010. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Kacy Byxbee's fame skyrocketed as the spouse of American actor Scott Caan who is an American actor, director, writer, photographer, and former rapper. The popular couple welcomed their first child in 2014.

Kacy Byxbee's profile summary and bio

Full name Kacy Byxbee Nickname Kacy Gender Female Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilograms 66 Weight in pounds 146 Body measurements in inches 37-27-38 Body measurements 93-68-96 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Boyfriend Scott Caan Children Josie James Famous for Being Scott Caan's girlfriend Profession Model and costume designer Net worth $1 million

Kacy Byxbee's age

Born in the early 90s, Scott Caan's girlfriend Kacy is in her mid-30s, though she has yet to reveal her exact date of birth. Scott was born on August 23, 2019, and is 47 years old as of 2023.

Scott and Byxbee first met in 2010 while working on the TV series Hawaii 5-O and immediately fell in love with each other. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Kacy Byxbee's parents

The costume designer maintains a private lifestyle; information about who her parents are or whether she has siblings remain under the carpet. Her educational details are also kept from the broader public.

Kacy Byxbee's height

She stands 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall, weighing 146 pounds or 66 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-27-38 inches (93-68-96 centimetres). Kacy has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Are Scott Caan and Kacy Byxbee still together?

Scott and Byxbee first met in 2010 while working on the TV series Hawaii Five-0. The pair started dating in 2013. Although they have yet to exchange vows officially, the pair seem happy and show no sign of separation.

As of 2023, Byxbee's net worth is estimated at $1 million. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Kacy Byxbee's daughter

On July 9 2014, Caan and Kacy welcomed their baby girl named Josie James. As of 2023, Josie is nine years of age.

What does Kacy Byxbee do?

Did Kacy Byxbee play in Hawaii Five-O? Byxbee made her career debut as a costume staff assistant in 2010. In 2011, she was the lead costume designer for the television series Hawaii Five-O. Kacy was responsible for the wardrobe section for the 2016 film All At Once. In Addition, she is also a fashion model. Conversely, Caan has starred in various films. Some of his acting credits include:

Ready to Rumble (2000)

(2000) Sonny (2002)

(2002) Into the Blue (2005)

(2005) Cop House (2009)

(2009) Entourage (2009)

(2009) Rock the Kasbah (2015)

(2015) Untogether (2018)

(2018) Alert: Missing Persons Unit (2023)

Scott is also a sought-after photographer and author. In 2001, he authored the book Scott Caan Photographs.

Kacy is an American model and costume designer. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

How much money does Kacy Byxbee make?

As of 2023, Byxbee's net worth is estimated at $1 million. The mother of one has amassed her wealth from a successful modelling and designing career. Inversely, Caan's estimated net worth is $16 million. Together with his girlfriend and daughter, the famous actor lives a lavish lifestyle in the United States of America.

Kacy Byxbee's social media

Despite extensive research to find Kacy's handles, we could not find her on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. She maintains a low-key profile, keeping details about her life under wraps. Her boyfriend is on Instagram under @scottcaan_official and has 119k followers as of 28 March 2023.

Kacy Byxbee has worked tirelessly to raise her career ranks and become a household name in the entertainment industry. She is a talented model and costume designer who prefers a private life away from the camera. Kacy and Scott's relationship remains one admired by many as they remain controversy-free.

READ ALSO: Is Myles Garrett's wife Serra Tumay, or are they still dating?

Briefly highlighted lesser-known facts regarding Serra Tumay. Myles Lorenz Garret is an American football star of the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League. He was selected first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. During his NFL career, Myles has been named to two first-team All-Pros and four Pro Bowls. Due to such popularity, his personal life, including his love life, is subject to public scrutiny, and many of his fans wonder who Myles Garret's wife is.

Source: Briefly News