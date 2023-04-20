What does Margaret Anne Williams do? The bio of Geoffrey Zakarian's spouse

Geoffrey Zakarian is a restaurateur, chef, author, and TV personality from the United States. He also serves as the executive chef at several restaurants. Margaret Anne Williams, his wife, is a driving force behind his success. She is a partner in both his personal and professional life. What does she do?

Margaret Zakarian, the celebrity spouse is a marketing executive and the marketing director of 3Sixty Hospitality in the United States. She is a mother who juggles her career and personal responsibilities.

Margaret Anne Williams' profiles

Full name Margaret Anne Williams Other names Margaret Zakarian Gender Female Date of birth June 12, 1979 Age 44 (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Tampa, Florida, USA Current residence Tampa, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Height in feet 5’5”(165 cm) Weight in pounds 121 lbs (55 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Married (Geoffrey Zakarian) Children 3 Siblings 1 University New York University Profession Marketing executive, hospitality business executive, entrepreneur Net worth $6 million (approx) Instagram @mzakarian

How old is Margaret Anne Williams?

Margaret Anne Williams (aged 44 years as of 2023) was born on June 12, 1979. The business executive was born alongside one sibling, Debra Williams. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and she follows the Christian faith.

Margaret Anne Williams' nationality

The hospitality professional was born in Tampa, Florida, USA, and she holds American nationality. Margaret Anne Williams' ethnic background is Caucasian.

Margaret Anne Williams' parents

She is the daughter of Francis M. Williams and Marie Williams. Her parents own Kimmins Contracting Corporation, so she grew up in the business field. Her father is the CEO and chairman of the Tampa-based construction company, and he inspired her to pursue a business career.

Margaret Anne Williams' career

The graduate of New York University began her career in marketing, and her first work was with a hospitality company in New York. She was hired as the marketing director at 3Sixty Hospitality. She worked there until 2005.

What does Geoffrey Zakarian's wife do?

The business executive eventually quit her work after she got married and joined her husband in various business activities. She is now the president of Zakarian Hospitality LLC, which the couple owns and controls. They provide advisory services through the company and have assisted in opening various fine dining restaurants.

Who is Geoffrey Zakarian?

Margaret's husband was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on July 25, 1959, to a Polish-American mother and an Armenian father. The executive chef owns several restaurants across America.

Who was Geoffrey Zakarian's first wife?

The chef was married to Heather Karaman. Heather rose to prominence after marrying a celebrity chef, but this fame faded after the marriage ended. She kept her details and whereabouts from the public's attention.

After divorcing his first wife, Zakarian married his second wife in 2005. They were married at Our Lady of Lebanon Roman Catholic Church in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

How many children do Zakarian and Margaret have?

They have two daughters and a son. Madeline was born in 2007, Anna in 2009, and George Harris in 2014. The family of five lives in New York.

How did Geoffrey Zakarian make his money?

His successful profession as a chef is the primary source of his income, but he has also accumulated wealth through appearances on numerous cooking shows. The food specialist has appeared on Food Network TV shows as a judge.

Margaret Anne Williams' net worth

Anne has an estimated net worth of $8 million thanks to her business ventures. She has been in the industry for nearly two decades, and the restaurant she co-owns in Manhattan with her husband continues to perform well.

Margaret Anne Williams is a businesswoman who follows in her father's footsteps. She is well known as the wife of chef and television celebrity Geoffrey Zakarian. Anne is the president of Zakarian Hospitality and has been in the industry for nearly two decades.

Source: Briefly News