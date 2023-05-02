Rachel Maddow's daughter deciphered: Does the radio host have a child?

For most people, Rachel Maddow goes against the status quo of cable television by offering diverse viewpoints. She portrays the character of a bold and outspoken person with a penchant for in-depth research and detailed presentation. More often than not, a section of her audience stops to ask about private details, such as Rachel Maddow's daughter.

Rachel Maddow is a decorated American TV news programme host and liberal political commentator. She hosts The Rachel Maddow Show, a weekly TV show on MSNBC. Thanks to her prowess, she has won acclaimed awards, including a Grammy and several Emmy awards. So, who is Rachel Maddow's daughter? Does she have a child?

Profile summary and bio

Rachel Maddow's age

Rachel Anne Maddow was born on 1st April 1973 in Castro Valley, California, USA, to Robert B Maddow, a former USA air force captain, and Elaine, a school program administrator. As of May 2023, she is 50 years old.

Early life and education

Rachel was born to a conservative Catholic family as the only daughter and youngest child. She has an elder brother, David, and her grandfather hailed from a family of Jews. Her mother was Canadian, with Irish and English ancestry.

Rachel Maddow's education significantly influenced her career path. She graduated from Castro Valley High School. She later joined Stanford University and earned a degree in public policy in 1994.

What did Rachel Maddow get her PhD in? Maddow received a Rhodes Scholarship and started her postgraduate study in 1995 at Lincoln College, Oxford. She attained her Doctor of Philosophy in politics at the University of Oxford in 2001.

Career highlights

Rachel's first job as a radio host was at WRNX in 1999. She later hosted Big Breakfast on WRSI between 2002 and 2004. She joined Air America in 2004 to host Unfiltered alongside Chuck D and Liz Winstead.

In 2009, she renewed her contract with Air America and returned to the 5:00 am slot.

Television

In 2006, Rachel became a correspondent for The Advocate Newsmagazine, an LGBT-oriented short-form magazine published by The Advocate. In 2008, she became a political analyst affiliated with MSNBC. In 2008, she started hosting Countdown with Keith Olbermann on MSNBC

The Rachel Maddow Show

In August 2008, she launched The Rachel Maddow Show, which started airing on MSNBC, topping Countdown as the highest-rated show on MSNBC severally. It also made her the first openly gay host of a primetime news program in the USA.

Writing

Besides her prowess in media, Rachel Maddow is a New York Times Best Seller author. She has the following credits:

Drift: The Unmooring of American Military Power (2012)

(2012) Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth (2019)

(2019) Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House (2020)

Rachel Maddow's podcast

Rachel Maddow launched Bag Man, her podcast produced by MSNBC. It focuses on the 1973 political scandal surrounding vice president Spiro Agnew.

Rachel Maddow's partner

Rachel is openly gay and has been in a monogamous relationship since 1999. Her current partner, Susan Mikula, is an artist and photographer. They met when Maddow was in college.

The couple live in a farmhouse in western Massachusetts and have an apartment in New York. Susan is not Rachel Maddow's wife since they are not legally married despite living in a state where gay marriages are legal.

Rachel Maddow and Susan Mikula's age difference is five years. They share an admirable bond, as highlighted in Rachel's February 2021 account of how she almost lost her partner to COVID-19.

Rachel Maddow's daughter

Does Rachel Maddow have children? As of 2023, Rachel and her partner do not have any kids, biological or adopted. They have a dog, a Labrador, named Poppy.

What is Rachel Maddow's financial worth?

As of May 2023, Rachel Maddow's net worth is $35 million. She has accumulated her fortune over the years of her career in media.

Rachel Maddow's health

In 2021, Rachel had surgery to remove cancerous skin growth from her neck. She also has a history of cyclical depression which she openly talks about.

So far, Rachel Maddow's daughter does not exist. Nonetheless, the TV host and media personality is in a monogamous relationship with her partner of over two decades and is equally thriving in her career.

