The richest church in the world ranked: Top 10 list (2023)

Among the oldest institutions are Christian organisations. For instance, the Dura-Europos ministry, the earliest archaeologically identified Christian ministry, was founded between 233 and 256. Now that different denominations exist, most of them have found the business side of their ministry to accumulate more wealth. So, it is unsurprising that some of the best educational institutions and hospitals belong to churches.

What is the richest church in the world?

Do you want to know what the richest ministries globally are and how they increase their wealth? Below is everything you need to know.

1. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints - $100 billion

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, informally known as the LDS Church or Mormon Church, is a nontrinitarian Christian church. Founded in the United States in 1830 by Joseph Smith, members of this assembly are called Mormons.

What is the name of the richest church in the world in 2022?

It is the LDS. Although most of its members are scattered around the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Philippines, and parts of Oceania, it boasts over 16 million members.

Is Latter-Day Saints the richest church in the world?

Yes, and the Mormon church's net worth is estimated at $100 billion. So, how does the ministry make money? Although the ministry's finances are not a matter of public record, the assumption is that members donate to fund projects. The major expenses are tailored towards constructing and maintaining facilities. Nonetheless, the ministry has a few income-producing business activities.

2. Catholic Church in Vatican City - $30 billion

Vatican City is known to be home to an entire population of Christians, and its official religion is Catholicism. The city is the centre of the Roman Catholic Church and the seat of the Pope, who heads the Roman Catholic Church and the Vatican City State.

Is the Catholic Church the richest in the world?

No, it is not the richest church in the world. Nevertheless, it ranks among the richest religious organisation globally. Interestingly, the religious organisation pursues an interest in real estate, chemicals, and other businesses. So, the Catholic Church's net worth is estimated at $30 billion.

3. Catholic Church in Germany - $26 billion

Also known as the Roman Catholic Church in Germany, the religious organisation has its root in the worldwide Roman Catholic Church. Although an estimated 19.7 million Germans belong to a Protestant community, the Catholic Church has about 21.6 million. Unsurprisingly, it is among the richest churches in the world, with an estimated net worth of $26 billion.

4. Catholic Church in Australia - $20.5 billion

This religious organisation is reportedly the largest Christian denomination in Australia, with a net worth of $20.5 billion. According to the 2021 ABS Census data, despite the culturally diverse membership, the ministry has about 20% of the Australian population.

5. Seventh-Day Adventists - $15.6 billion

The Adventist Protestant Christian denomination dedicated Saturdays, the seventh day of the week in the Christian and the Hebrew calendar, as its day of worship. Besides emphasising the imminent Jesus Christ's second coming, it is a member of the largest organised modern denomination of Adventism. Its current net worth is estimated to be $15.6 billion.

6. Church of England - $11.97 billion

Known as the mother assembly of the international Anglican Communion, it generates approximately £329 million (over $407 million) from churchgoers' donations. In 2019, for instance, the religious organisation enjoyed a large endowment of £8.7 billion (over $10 billion) that generated about £1 billion (over $1.2 billion) a year. Hence, its net worth of $11.97 billion is not surprising.

7. Trinity Church - $6 billion

The episcopal parish in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States, boasts a $6 billion net worth and a tax-exempt benefit, which allows them the liberty to acquire more wealth. Nevertheless, it is a multi-generational ministry that values Bible teaching and healthy relationships.

8. Opus Dei - $3 billion

At the heart of Italy, Opus Dei, meaning Work of God, is a part of Catholicism founded in 1982 in Spain. Its founder is St Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer y Albás. Interestingly, associates and numeraries prioritise contributing to the ministerial works above personal expenses. At the same time, other faithful of the Prelature and cooperators donate based on their discretion, making the organisation worth $3 billion.

9. Church of Scientology - $2.5 billion

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard in 1952, the religious organisation pursues bringing man to total freedom and truth as its mission. However, the organisation generates funds from parishioners who make donations for auditing or training they wish to receive. Also, those who use their facilities the most contribute towards their maintenance. The religious organisation has a fortune of $2.5 billion.

10. Episcopalian Church - $2.4 billion

Besides being a member of the Anglican Communion founded in 1785, the religious organisation is the 14th largest denomination in America. Also called the Protestant Episcopal Church in the United States, the ministry has extensive financial assets.

The Episcopalian Church has $11 billion in clergy retirement funds, more than $400 million in trust assets, and another $4.5 billion among its parishes and dioceses. So currently, the organisation is worth $2.4 billion.

Religious organisations have various strategies for meeting their financial needs and accumulating wealth. But then, the richest church in the world has found the best way to increase its net worth, and its members seem to enjoy this path to amass more wealth.

