List of countries with the strongest and weakest military in Africa 2023

Reliable armed forces' power is necessary for any progressive state seeking to protect its borders and interests. Most African nations are now on the spot for their disciplined army, with only a few lagging. Overall, looking at the strongest and weakest military in Africa in 2023, the continent is doing well against world superpowers.
The GlobalFirepower (GFP) has been presenting an exclusive analysis of data on 145 modern military powers since 2006. The GFP ranking evaluates each nation's potential to engage in conventional warfare across land, sea, and air.
Strongest and weakest military in Africa in 2023
Which is the strongest military country in Africa? Africa had some great warriors in the past. A total of 38 countries are included in the African Military Strength (2023) annual defence review. While there are several methods involved in determining armed forces' success and strength, the following are crucial in concluding:
- The number of jet fighters.
- Presence of a powerful naval force.
- Flexibility when it comes to logistics.
- Availability of fuel for military operations.
- The number of members serving in the army unit.
- Resources going into defence from national budgetary.
Top 10 most powerful militaries in Africa
Which country has the strongest military in Africa? The pride of Africa does not stop with the presence of natural resources but also includes the dynamic nature of armed forces. These African armies are considered the top strongest.
1. Egypt - 0.2224
Which country in Africa has the strongest military? Egypt is considered the strongest country in Africa. The state leads in the broader African continent with unfailing troops. The fact that Egypt has an estimated population of over 107 million and over 920,000 army members confirms its defensiveness. Even better, this nation has a power index of 0.2224.
2. Algeria - 0.3911
This western African state has a good population-military ratio of about 1.1%. Its band of military members demonstrate power and tact in military operations. GFP estimates its power index at 0.3911
3. South Africa - 0.4885
South Africa has a relatively strong military due to several factors, including a large defence budget, modern equipment, and well-trained personnel. Additionally, it has been involved in peacekeeping missions and has a history of successful military operations, contributing to its reputation as a capable military force. It has a power index of 0.4885.
4. Nigeria - 0.5587
Nigeria has the best military with excellent training that members receive. The country has over 120,000 military personnel protecting over 220 million inhabitants. A military ratio of 0.1 per cent is pretty much reasonable for a country with such a staggering population. The latest Nigerian power index stands at 0.5587.
5. Ethiopia - 0.7979
To the west of Somalia and north of Kenya is Ethiopia. The country stands out as the only one that overcame colonial masters, thanks to its strong military. Ethiopia has the strongest military in East Africa. It has more than 162,000 perfectly trained arm men with a power index of 0.7979.
6. Angola - 0.8732
Angola has one of the largest militaries in Africa, with an estimated 110,000 active-duty personnel. It Is also one of the wealthiest countries in Africa in terms of natural resources, including oil and diamonds. The Angola power index is now at 0.8732.
7. Morocco - 1.0524
Morocco is at the far right and upper corner of the continent, with a good reputation for organized troops. The country has a power index of 1.0524. It has a well-equipped air force, navy, and ground forces, and it has been involved in several peacekeeping missions and military operations in the region.
8. The Democratic Republic of Congo - 1.3055
The DRC has one of the largest and most well-equipped militaries in Africa. The country has invested heavily in its military over the past few years, modernizing its equipment and expanding its training programs. Its power index is 1.3055.
9. Tunisia - 1.3243
Tunisia's military is considered one of the most professional and well-trained in Africa, with a power index of 1.3243. With a population of over 12 million, its military force of about 48,000 is perfect for the country.
10. Sudan - 1.4079
The annual GFP review places Sudan in the 75th position against 145 others considered in the ranking. Sudan records a power index rating of 1.4079, which is impressive.
Top 10 weakest military in Africa
Below are the top 10 weakest military counties in Africa.
1. Benin - 4.1269
Which country has the weakest military in Africa? Benin is considered to be having the weakest military in Africa in 2023. However, it has made significant strides in recent years to modernize and professionalize its military. It has also participated in several international peacekeeping missions, and its professionalism and discipline have been lauded. Its current power index is 4.1269, placing it 144th out of 145.
2. Somalia - 4.0196
Corruption, factionalism, and a lack of funding have all plagued Somalia's military. Furthermore, the ongoing conflict with the militant Al-Shabaab has weakened the military even more. The country currently has a power index of 4.0196, ranking 142 out of 145 countries.
3. Liberia - 4.0006
Years of civil war and a lack of investment in equipment and training have greatly contributed to the weakened Liberia's military. It possesses a power index of 4.0006.
4. Sierra Leone - 3.5241
Its military suffered greatly during the country's civil war and has been attempting to rebuild ever since. The military is also dealing with issues such as corruption and low morale. It has a power index of 3.5241.
5. Central African Republic - 3.2931
The Central African Republic's military has been weakened by years of conflict and political instability, with a power index of 3.2931. The military is also plagued by corruption and a lack of resources.
6. Mauritania - 3.0398
Mauritania has a history of coups and political meddling, which has weakened its institutional capacity. Its military is confronted with resource and training shortages. The country has a power index of 3.0398, ranked 132 out of 145.
7. Gabon - 2.9235
Gabon's military is small and underequipped due to a lack of investment in training and equipment. With a power index of 2.9235, Gabon is ranked 131st out of 145 countries.
8. Madagascar - 2.9078
Madagascar is primarily concerned with internal security rather than external defence. The military is also dealing with issues such as corruption and low morale. It currently has a power index of 2.9078.
9. Senegal - 2.7961
Its military faces difficulties due to obsolete equipment and limited resources. Furthermore, throughout the country's history, the military has been involved in several coups and attempted coups, undermining institutional stability and effectiveness. It has a power index of 2.7961.
10. Botswana - 2.7851
Botswana's military is relatively small and has limited capabilities compared to some of Africa's larger militaries, with a power index of 2.7851. Due to low pay and few opportunities for advancement, the military has struggled to recruit and retain personnel. However, the Botswana Defense Force (BDF) is known for its professionalism and high training standards, contributing to the country's stability.
Which military is the strongest in Africa?
Below is a summary table of Africa's strongest to weakest military counties.
|Ranking
|Country
|Power index
|Global ranking out of 145
|1
|Egypt
|0.2224
|14
|2
|Algeria
|0.3911
|26
|3
|South Africa
|0.4885
|33
|4
|Nigeria
|0.5587
|36
|5
|Ethiopia
|0.7979
|49
|6
|Angola
|0.8732
|55
|7
|Morocco
|1.0524
|61
|8
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|1.3055
|72
|9
|Tunisia
|1.3243
|73
|10
|Sudan
|1.4079
|75
|11
|Libya
|1.4718
|80
|12
|Uganda
|1.6264
|83
|12
|Kenya
|1.7701
|87
|14
|Zambia
|1.7896
|89
|15
|Chad
|1.9751
|97
|16
|Zimbabwe
|1.9787
|98
|17
|Cameroon
|2.0296
|100
|18
|Tanzania
|2.0387
|101
|19
|Ivory Coast
|2.0881
|105
|Ranking
|Country
|Power index
|Global ranking out of 145
|20
|Ghana
|2.1741
|109
|21
|Mali
|2.1992
|110
|22
|Mozambique
|2.2895
|112
|23
|Eritrea
|2.2956
|113
|24
|South Sudan
|2.5261
|116
|25
|Niger
|2.6327
|119
|26
|Burkina Faso
|2.6607
|121
|27
|Republic of the Congo
|2.6648
|122
|28
|Namibia
|2.7081
|123
|29
|Botswana
|2.7851
|124
|30
|Senegal
|2.7961
|125
|31
|Madagascar
|2.9078
|130
|32
|Gabon
|2.9235
|131
|33
|Mauritania
|3.0398
|132
|34
|Central African Republic
|3.2931
|136
|35
|Sierra Leone
|3.5241
|138
|36
|Liberia
|4.0006
|141
|37
|Somalia
|4.0196
|142
|38
|Benin
|4.1269
|144
In summary, Africa has varying levels of military strength, with some countries boasting strong forces while others have weaker militaries. The strongest and weakest military in Africa demonstrate the range of capabilities across the continent.
