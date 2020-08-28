List of countries with the strongest and weakest military in Africa 2023

Reliable armed forces' power is necessary for any progressive state seeking to protect its borders and interests. Most African nations are now on the spot for their disciplined army, with only a few lagging. Overall, looking at the strongest and weakest military in Africa in 2023, the continent is doing well against world superpowers.

Strongest and weakest military in Africa. Photo: pixabay.com, @Joan Greenman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The GlobalFirepower (GFP) has been presenting an exclusive analysis of data on 145 modern military powers since 2006. The GFP ranking evaluates each nation's potential to engage in conventional warfare across land, sea, and air.

Strongest and weakest military in Africa in 2023

Which is the strongest military country in Africa? Africa had some great warriors in the past. A total of 38 countries are included in the African Military Strength (2023) annual defence review. While there are several methods involved in determining armed forces' success and strength, the following are crucial in concluding:

The number of jet fighters.

Presence of a powerful naval force.

Flexibility when it comes to logistics.

Availability of fuel for military operations.

The number of members serving in the army unit.

Resources going into defence from national budgetary.

Top 10 most powerful militaries in Africa

Which country has the strongest military in Africa? The pride of Africa does not stop with the presence of natural resources but also includes the dynamic nature of armed forces. These African armies are considered the top strongest.

1. Egypt - 0.2224

Which military is the strongest in Africa? Photo: pixabay.com, @ Clker-Free-Vector-Images

Source: UGC

Which country in Africa has the strongest military? Egypt is considered the strongest country in Africa. The state leads in the broader African continent with unfailing troops. The fact that Egypt has an estimated population of over 107 million and over 920,000 army members confirms its defensiveness. Even better, this nation has a power index of 0.2224.

2. Algeria - 0.3911

This western African state has a good population-military ratio of about 1.1%. Its band of military members demonstrate power and tact in military operations. GFP estimates its power index at 0.3911

3. South Africa - 0.4885

South Africa has a relatively strong military due to several factors, including a large defence budget, modern equipment, and well-trained personnel. Additionally, it has been involved in peacekeeping missions and has a history of successful military operations, contributing to its reputation as a capable military force. It has a power index of 0.4885.

4. Nigeria - 0.5587

Nigeria has the best military with excellent training that members receive. The country has over 120,000 military personnel protecting over 220 million inhabitants. A military ratio of 0.1 per cent is pretty much reasonable for a country with such a staggering population. The latest Nigerian power index stands at 0.5587.

5. Ethiopia - 0.7979

To the west of Somalia and north of Kenya is Ethiopia. The country stands out as the only one that overcame colonial masters, thanks to its strong military. Ethiopia has the strongest military in East Africa. It has more than 162,000 perfectly trained arm men with a power index of 0.7979.

6. Angola - 0.8732

Angola has one of the largest militaries in Africa, with an estimated 110,000 active-duty personnel. It Is also one of the wealthiest countries in Africa in terms of natural resources, including oil and diamonds. The Angola power index is now at 0.8732.

7. Morocco - 1.0524

The strongest military in Africa. Photo: pixabay.com, @jorono

Source: UGC

Morocco is at the far right and upper corner of the continent, with a good reputation for organized troops. The country has a power index of 1.0524. It has a well-equipped air force, navy, and ground forces, and it has been involved in several peacekeeping missions and military operations in the region.

8. The Democratic Republic of Congo - 1.3055

The DRC has one of the largest and most well-equipped militaries in Africa. The country has invested heavily in its military over the past few years, modernizing its equipment and expanding its training programs. Its power index is 1.3055.

9. Tunisia - 1.3243

Tunisia's military is considered one of the most professional and well-trained in Africa, with a power index of 1.3243. With a population of over 12 million, its military force of about 48,000 is perfect for the country.

10. Sudan - 1.4079

The annual GFP review places Sudan in the 75th position against 145 others considered in the ranking. Sudan records a power index rating of 1.4079, which is impressive.

Top 10 weakest military in Africa

Below are the top 10 weakest military counties in Africa.

1. Benin - 4.1269

Which country has the weakest military in Africa? Benin is considered to be having the weakest military in Africa in 2023. However, it has made significant strides in recent years to modernize and professionalize its military. It has also participated in several international peacekeeping missions, and its professionalism and discipline have been lauded. Its current power index is 4.1269, placing it 144th out of 145.

2. Somalia - 4.0196

Weakest military in Africa. Photo: pixabay.com, @ OpenClipart-Vectors

Source: UGC

Corruption, factionalism, and a lack of funding have all plagued Somalia's military. Furthermore, the ongoing conflict with the militant Al-Shabaab has weakened the military even more. The country currently has a power index of 4.0196, ranking 142 out of 145 countries.

3. Liberia - 4.0006

Years of civil war and a lack of investment in equipment and training have greatly contributed to the weakened Liberia's military. It possesses a power index of 4.0006.

4. Sierra Leone - 3.5241

Its military suffered greatly during the country's civil war and has been attempting to rebuild ever since. The military is also dealing with issues such as corruption and low morale. It has a power index of 3.5241.

5. Central African Republic - 3.2931

The Central African Republic's military has been weakened by years of conflict and political instability, with a power index of 3.2931. The military is also plagued by corruption and a lack of resources.

6. Mauritania - 3.0398

Mauritania has a history of coups and political meddling, which has weakened its institutional capacity. Its military is confronted with resource and training shortages. The country has a power index of 3.0398, ranked 132 out of 145.

7. Gabon - 2.9235

Weakest military in Africa. Photo: pixabay.com, @ OpenClipart-Vectors

Source: UGC

Gabon's military is small and underequipped due to a lack of investment in training and equipment. With a power index of 2.9235, Gabon is ranked 131st out of 145 countries.

8. Madagascar - 2.9078

Madagascar is primarily concerned with internal security rather than external defence. The military is also dealing with issues such as corruption and low morale. It currently has a power index of 2.9078.

9. Senegal - 2.7961

Its military faces difficulties due to obsolete equipment and limited resources. Furthermore, throughout the country's history, the military has been involved in several coups and attempted coups, undermining institutional stability and effectiveness. It has a power index of 2.7961.

10. Botswana - 2.7851

Botswana's military is relatively small and has limited capabilities compared to some of Africa's larger militaries, with a power index of 2.7851. Due to low pay and few opportunities for advancement, the military has struggled to recruit and retain personnel. However, the Botswana Defense Force (BDF) is known for its professionalism and high training standards, contributing to the country's stability.

Which military is the strongest in Africa?

Below is a summary table of Africa's strongest to weakest military counties.

Ranking Country Power index Global ranking out of 145 1 Egypt 0.2224 14 2 Algeria 0.3911 26 3 South Africa 0.4885 33 4 Nigeria 0.5587 36 5 Ethiopia 0.7979 49 6 Angola 0.8732 55 7 Morocco 1.0524 61 8 Democratic Republic of the Congo 1.3055 72 9 Tunisia 1.3243 73 10 Sudan 1.4079 75 11 Libya 1.4718 80 12 Uganda 1.6264 83 12 Kenya 1.7701 87 14 Zambia 1.7896 89 15 Chad 1.9751 97 16 Zimbabwe 1.9787 98 17 Cameroon 2.0296 100 18 Tanzania 2.0387 101 19 Ivory Coast 2.0881 105

Summary table of countries with the strongest to the weakest military in Africa:

Ranking Country Power index Global ranking out of 145 20 Ghana 2.1741 109 21 Mali 2.1992 110 22 Mozambique 2.2895 112 23 Eritrea 2.2956 113 24 South Sudan 2.5261 116 25 Niger 2.6327 119 26 Burkina Faso 2.6607 121 27 Republic of the Congo 2.6648 122 28 Namibia 2.7081 123 29 Botswana 2.7851 124 30 Senegal 2.7961 125 31 Madagascar 2.9078 130 32 Gabon 2.9235 131 33 Mauritania 3.0398 132 34 Central African Republic 3.2931 136 35 Sierra Leone 3.5241 138 36 Liberia 4.0006 141 37 Somalia 4.0196 142 38 Benin 4.1269 144

In summary, Africa has varying levels of military strength, with some countries boasting strong forces while others have weaker militaries. The strongest and weakest military in Africa demonstrate the range of capabilities across the continent.

READ ALSO: 35 security companies in South Africa in 2023: services and contacts

Briefly.co.za recently published an article listing the top 35 security firms in South Africa in 2023. Numerous security firms have emerged, offering a wide range of services to individuals, businesses, and government entities.

These security firms work in a competitive and regulated industry, offering a wide range of security services such as manned guarding, electronic security, risk assessments, access control, and more.

Source: Briefly News