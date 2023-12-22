Who is the Second Lady of Ghana? Top 7 facts about Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia, the 5th Second Lady of Ghana, is slowly gaining social media attention for her position and, notably, her fashion sense. Even though most people know her for being a member of the political class, she has a plethora of achievements to her name.

Her Excellency Samira Bawumia speaking at the Global Citizen NOW Summit at The Glasshouse on 27 April 2023 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Samira Bawumia has been a constant figure in her husband's political career. She has also been involved in philanthropic activities and is passionate about women and children. Samira Bawumia's biography inches you closer to who she is beyond the titles she holds.

Samira Bawumia's profile summary and bio

How old is Samira Bawumia?

She was born on 20 August 1980 to Hajia Ayesha Ramadhan and Alhaji Ahmed Ramadhan. Samira Bawumia's age is 43 years old in 2023.

Samira Bawumia's father is a retired politician and former People's National Convention (PNC) chairman. Alhaji Ahmed Ramadhan also served as the Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the UAE in 2017.

Samira Bawumia at a capital and climate investment dinner hosted by the Great Green Wall of Africa on 18 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: Joy Malone

Where is Samira Bawumia from?

She hails from Sabon Zango, Accra, Ghana and is a Ghanaian national by birth. She is the only girl in the family of three. Samira Bawumia's siblings are Abu Ramadan and Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.

Her elder brother, Mohammed Adamu, is a Ghanaian politician and the current member of parliament for the Adenta constituency under the National Democratic Congress (NDC). There is not much information about Abu Ramadan, the youngest of Samira Bawumia's brothers.

Which schools did Samira Bawumia attend?

She was a pupil at the Answarudeen Islamic School in Fadama, Accra. She later joined Akosombo International School and Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School. Samira enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science in Law and Sociology and Technology.

Bawumia joined the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Relations (GIMPA) and obtained a Master's in Business Administration in 2012. In March 2023, Samira graduated from the University of London, UK, with a Bachelor's degree in Law.

Career

The Second Lady of Ghana boasts of a prosperous career cutting across politics, philanthropy and advocacy. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the Chief Executive Officer at Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP). She also runs the Samira Bawumia Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on impacting the lives of women and children across Ghana.

She is also a member of the African-Europe Foundation Women Leaders Network (WLN). The foundation focuses on bringing together leading personalities across continents to act on pressing issues affecting them.

Samira Bawumia speaking during the COP28, UN Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC in Dubai Exhibition Center, United Arab Emirates, on 4 December 2023. Photo: Dominika Zarzyck

Is Samira Bawumia a Clean Cooking Champion?

Samira is also the Global Ambassador of the Clean Cooking Alliance. She advocates for better and cleaner cooking solutions.

Political career

The Second Lady of Ghana is a New Patriotic Party (NPP) member. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, her husband, ran as the running mate in the 2016 Ghana General elections under the party. She became the Second Lady of Ghana in 2017 after her husband and the party won the elections.

President Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia retained their seats during the 2020 Ghana General elections. The victory also enlisted Samira as the Second Lady for a second term, a position she will hold until the 2024 General elections.

Who is Samira Bawumia's husband?

Samira married Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, an economist and former central banker. According to reports, the couple met through friends and officiated their union in February 2004.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia talking with his wife Samira during the party's final rally in Accra on 5 December 2012. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

How many children does Dr Bawumia have?

Samira Bawumia's marriage of 19 years has yielded children: one daughter and three sons. Two of their children are Nadia and Abdul.

Who is Samira Bawumia's daughter Nadia?

According to Nadia's LinkedIn profile, she is a Queen Mary University of London student. She joined the university in 2022 to pursue a Law with Business joint honours degree and is scheduled to complete her studies in 2025.

Frequently asked questions

Scheme through the answers to these questions to know the Second Lady of Ghana better:

Who is Samira Bawumia? She is a Ghanaian politician and Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana. How old is Samira Bawumia? She was born on 20 August 1980 and is 43 years old (as of 2023). Where is Samira Bawumia from? She hails from Sabon Zango, Accra, Ghana, where she was born and raised. What tribe is Samira Bawumia? She belongs to the Fulani community. Who are Samira Bawumia's parents? She is the daughter of Alhaji Ahmed Ramadhan, a retired Ghanaian politician, and Hajia Ayesha Ramadhan. Is Samira Bawumia married? Yes, she is married to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the 5th Vice President of Ghana. Who is behind Samira Bawumia's styles? Ghanaian fashion house called Pistis, owned by Kabutey and Sumaya Dzietror, is behind her fashion sense. Samira Bawumia is a politician and the current Second Lady of Ghana. She is also a loving wife and has been married for nearly two decades.

