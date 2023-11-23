Did Martha Mitchell have a son? Clyde Jay Jennings is the only son of Martha Mitchell, the ex-wife of John N. Mitchell. He served as the Attorney General under President Richard Nixon during the early 1970s. Martha Mitchell gained notoriety for her outspoken and often controversial statements, particularly regarding the Watergate scandal.

Cyde Jay Jennings rose to prominence as Martha Mitchell's son. Photo: @Clyde Jay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Clyde Jay Jennings had a good life growing up in a wealthy family but chose to lead a private life as he grew older. Here is what we know about Martha Mitchell's son.

Clyde Jay Jennings' profiles and bio

Full name Clyde Jay Jennings Gender Male Date of birth 1947 Age 76 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Rye, New York, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Sexual orientation Straight Parents Martha Mitchell and Clyde Jennings, Jr. Siblings Marty (Step-sister) Famous as Martha Mitchell's son

How old is Martha Mitchell's son?

Cyde Jay Jennings (76 years old) was born in Rye, New York City, in the United States in 1947. He holds American nationality.

Martha Mitchell, famed for her telephone exploits, tries out an early model at an antique show by the Davis Memorial Goodwill Industries. Photo by Bettmann Archive

Source: Getty Images

Who is Clyde Jay Jennings' father?

Clyde Jennings, Jr. was a United States of America Army officer from Lynchburg, Virginia. He also worked as a salesman after he retired from the military.

Who is Clyde Jay Jennings' mother?

Martha Mitchell, born Martha Elizabeth Beall, was born on September 2, 1918, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, USA. She grew up in a well-off and politically connected family. Her father, George V. Beall, was a wealthy businessman and local politician. Martha attended the Hockaday School in Dallas, Texas, and later attended the University of Miami.

Watergate scandal

Martha Mitchell was known for her strong and outspoken personality. During her husband's political career, she became a prominent figure in Washington, D.C., social circles. Her life took a dramatic turn during the Watergate scandal when she became a vocal and controversial figure, making public statements that brought attention to the political wrongdoing surrounding the Nixon administration.

During the Watergate scandal, which ultimately led to President Nixon's resignation in 1974, Martha Mitchell claimed that she had been abducted and drugged by individuals trying to prevent her from speaking out about the involvement of high-ranking officials in illegal activities. Her statements were initially met with scepticism, but some of her claims were later corroborated.

Martha Mitchell at her house. Photo by UPI Color/Bettmann Archive

Source: Getty Images

Marriage

Martha Mitchell was married twice in her life. Her first marriage was to Clyde Jennings, Jr., a former U.S. Army officer, on October 5, 1946, after they met in Washington, DC. They tied the knot and were blessed with their son, Clyde Jay Jennings, in 1947. However, this marriage ended in divorce on August 1, 1957.

In 1957, Martha Mitchell met John N. Mitchell, who became the Attorney General under President Richard Nixon. They tied the knot on December 30, 1957, and got a daughter named Marty, Clyde Jay Jenning's only sibling. They would later divorce in 1973 after 16 years of marriage.

Death

Martha Mitchell passed away on May 31, 1976, at 57, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City. The cause of death was due to complications from multiple myeloma, a form of cancer that affects plasma cells in the bone marrow. Mitchell's health had been in decline, and her battle with cancer was known publicly.

Martha Mitchell, the ex-wife of Nixon's Attorney General John Mitchell. Photo by Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Martha Mitchell's son?

Little is known about Clyde's profession, but it was revealed that he spent time with his mother throughout her illness. He also took on the role of her spokesperson. After his mother died, he went on with his businesses and has been off the media.

According to the Washington Post, Jay worked as Washington's U.S. Government Accountability Officer (GAO) investigator in the 1980s. However, much about his early life, career, and personal life has not come to the surface yet.

Above is all you need to know about Clyde Jay Jennings, famously known as Martha Mitchell's son. Although his mother was well recognized in the United States, Clyde chose to live a low-key life, making it hard to know his whereabouts. Martha gained attention during her husband's political career for her outgoing and outspoken personality.

READ ALSO: Is Dwight Howard gay? The truth about the NBA player's sexuality

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Dwight Howard, a professional basketball player who has played in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Known for his athleticism, shot-blocking ability, and rebounding skills, Howard has played for several NBA teams, including the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards.

He has been an eight-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and has earned various All-NBA and All-Defensive Team selections. Besides his successful career, many of his fans have been curious about his sexuality. So, is Dwight Howard gay? Here is the truth about the NBA player's sexuality

Source: Briefly News