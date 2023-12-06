Who is Ja Morant's girlfriend, Kadre Dixon? Everything you ought to know

Social media users are curious about Ja Morant and Kadre Dixon's relationship. Ja Morant, a professional NBA player, secured his spot in the limelight through his prowess in playing basketball. Kadre Dixon gained popularity for being Ja Morant's girlfriend. While information about the player is publicly available, Kadre Dixon's biography pieces up the unknown details about her to let you into her life.

Besides being Ja Morant's girlfriend, Kadre Dixon is also the mother of his child. Are they still dating? Read on for more details.

Profile summary and bio of Ja Morant's girlfriend, Kadre Dixon

Full name Kadre Dixon Nickname KK Dixon Gender Female Date of birth 31 August 1999 Age 23 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Antoine, Arkansas, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 173 cm or 5'8" Weight 64 kg or 141lb Eye colour Green Hair colour Brown Alma mater Fisk University Profession Author and entrepreneur Marital status Single Ex-partner Ja Morant Parents DeShannon and Christal Siblings 2 (BrayLee and Tyrik) Children 1( Kaari Jaidy Morant) Social media Instagram TikTok

Kadre Dixon's age

She was born on 31 August 1999 in Antoine, Arkansas, USA. She turned 24 years old in August 2023.

Kadre Dixon's parents

DeShannon and Christal are Kadre's parents, and they raised her alongside her two siblings, BrayLee and Tyrik. Tyrik, Dixon's elder brother, is a basketball player affiliated with Missouri State University.

Dixon was also athletic while studying at Fisk University in Nashville. She played basketball and volleyball.

Where is KK Dixon from?

Most people know Kadre Dixon by her nickname, KK Dixon. She hails from Antoine, Arkansas, USA, although she currently lives in Nashville, Tennesse.

What happened to KK Dixon's basketball and volleyball careers?

Dixon was passionate about sports at a tender age. She represented her university's basketball and volleyball teams. However, after graduating, she opted to venture into entrepreneurship.

Kadre is the CEO and founder of Dixon Brands LLC. Her company supports people by encouraging them to explore their full potential. She is also the author of a children's colouring book, Kaari & Kree's Ultimate Colouring & Activity. Her book is listed on Amazon. Dixon has also leveraged a significant following on her Instagram account to market her book.

Kadre Dixon's boyfriend

Kadre met Ja Morant in 2017. Ja Morant was in his freshman year and used to play college basketball for Murray State University in Kentucky. They started dating that year and made their relationship public in 2018.

KK Dixon's children

Ja Morant and KK Dixon had their daughter, Kaari Jaidy Morant, on 7 August 2019. Kaari was reportedly born two months before her due date; hence, she had to stay in hospitals for a few weeks.

KK Dixon runs an Instagram account dedicated to their daughter, who is four years old as of 2023. She often shares photos of their adorable moments with their little one.

What happened to Ja Morant and KK Dixon?

Ja Morant and KK Dixon have not publicly unveiled details about the current status of their relationship. However, unverifiable claims allege that the couple broke up in January 2023. They unfollowed each other on social media platforms.

Kadre Dixon's height

KK Dixon is 173 cm tall and weighs approximately 64 kg. She has green eyes and brown hair to complement her slender physique.

Kadre Dixon's net worth

Kadre has not publicly opened up about how much she is worth. Ja Morant's net worth is approximately $50 million, accumulated from his career as a professional basketball player. Ja Morant currently plays for the Memphis Grizzles in the NBA.

Frequently asked questions

Go through the answers to these questions to learn more about KK Dixon and Ja Morant.

Is KK Dixon still with Ja Morant? Credible details about the dynamics of their relationship are not publicly available. However, they are rumoured to have broken up since they unfollowed each other on social media. What is Ja Morant's full name? His official name is Temetrius Jamel. What is Ja Morant's salary? In September 2022, Morant signed a five-year $193 million maximum rookie contract extension with the Grizzlies. He had initially signed a four-year $39.6 million, fully-guaranteed contract for his extension with the Grizzlies in 2021 and a two-year $17.8 million contract upon his drafting. The final agreement brought this annual salary to $38.6 million. Who is Ja Morant's best friend? Davonte Pack is one of his closest friends. How tall is Morant with Memphis? He is 188 cm tall and weighs approximately 79 kg.

Kadre Dixon is best recognised as Ja Morant's girlfriend, although updated details about their relationship are not publicly available. She has not hinted at a breakup other than unfollowing the basketball star, who has also unfollowed her on Instagram.

