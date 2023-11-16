Global site navigation

Ja Morant's parents: Who are they, and are they still together?
by  Favour Adeaga

Ja Morant's parents have inspired the Memphis Grizzlies star's rise to fame in the National Basketball League. They played an individual and collective role in nurturing and training him into the successful athlete he has become. For all their efforts, the talented point guard ensures their sacrifices are repaid in full.

Ja Morant's parents
Ja Morant and his father posed for a portrait at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Joe Murphy (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Anyone who wants to understand the mentality that Ja Morant's upbringing instilled in him only needs to read the "Beneath no One" tattoo on the youngster's skin. This is reportedly one of his mom's favourite quotes to him, and it helps his mentality on and off the pitch. Ja Morant's parents have played a vital role in his life, and here we delve into the details about his parents.

Profile summary

Full nameTemetrius Jamel “Ja” Morant
NicknameJa
GenderMale
Date of birth10 August 1999
Age24 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthDalzell, South Carolina, United States of America
Current residenceMemphis, Tennessee, United States of America
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'3"
Height in centimetres191
Weight in pounds174
Weight in kilograms79
Body measurements in inches44-32-36
Body measurements in centimetres112-81-91
Shoe size9 (UK)
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourDark brown
ParentsJamie and Tee Morant
SiblingTeniya
Marital statusDating
GirlfriendKK Dixon
ChildrenOne
School/UniversityCrestwood High School, Murray State University
ProfessionBasketball player
Net worth$50 million
Social mediaInstagram, X (Twitter)

Who are Ja Morant's parents?

Ja Morant's parents are Tee and Jamie Morant. They raised him alongside his younger sister, Teniya. Interestingly, his parents were athletes in their younger days and managed to motivate them to do the same.

Where are Ja Morant's parents from?

Ja Morant's mother and father are African-American. But they settled in Dalzell, South Carolina, to raise their children.

Who is Ja Morant's mother?

Ja Morant's mom is Jamie; she was born on 20 December 1975 in Appling, Georgia. She attended Harlem High School in her hometown, graduating in 1994. Jamie represented her school in basketball competitions as a point guard as a student.

ja morant's upbringing
Ja Morant looked on during a team practice at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Joe Murphy
Source: Getty Images

After graduation, she obtained a bachelor of science in biology from Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She dominated in sports and was on the university's softball team until she graduated in 1999. She was going to seek a professional career in softball after school but gave it a rest when she became pregnant towards the end of her university days.

Ja Morant's dad

Known as Tee, the senior Morant took up barbing instead of chasing his dream of becoming a professional basketball player after he heard that his girlfriend, Jamie, was pregnant with their first child.

Tee began his basketball career as a high schooler and continued when he attended Claflin University, where he met Jamie. He was so good that he once shared the same court with NBA legend Ray Allen. They played on a state championship team at nearby Hillcrest High in 1992–93 and collected double-doubles at NAIA Claflin College in Orangeburg.

He allegedly played basketball semi-professionally and for several teams abroad, including a Columbian club.

Are Ja Morant's mom and dad still together?

His parents are still together; they form a great bond with their children and grandchildren. Ja Morant's family have remained an integral part of his life, and their support has played a significant role in his journey to becoming an NBA star.

ja morant's family
Kaari Jaidyn Morant and Ja's daughter, Teniya, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Joe Murphy
Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

With a reported net worth of close to $50 million and 9.7 million Instagram followers, there is intense interest in Ja Morant's personal life. These are the latest questions:

What did Ja Morant's parents do?

When Tee noticed his son's interest in bouncing balls, he became Ja's trainer and played a crucial role in his basketball development. When Morant was three, he played on their backyard court with his boy. Since then, the Memphis Grizzlies star's parents have supported him, attending his games and being a source of strength in his successes and setbacks.

The junior Morant has often expressed that his father's sacrifice and dedication to raising him was a powerful motivation for his basketball career. When he faced a suspension in March 2023, he acknowledged his disappointment at letting his family down, particularly his parents.

Did Ja Morant buy his parents a house?

He bought them a house worth $3.05 million around where he lives. He shared the news on his X (formerly called Twitter) handle with this caption: My parents & lil sis my neighbors, dats major.

Final word

Ja Morant's parents sacrificed their dreams to ensure their children got one. Ja and his sister, Teniya, have not disappointed and continue to showcase the family's athletic talent.

