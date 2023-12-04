Alexa Demie's feature in Euphoria was her claim to fame. Besides her acting prowess, her striking appearance has stirred questions about her background. What is Alexa Demie's ethnicity?

Alexa Demie at the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 20 April 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Besides her mainstream success, fans do not know much about Alexa's life since she maintains a private life and is only known through her art. Besides Alexa Demie's ethnicity, her biography lets you understand her life's ins and outs.

Alexa Demie's profile summary and bio

Birthname Alexa Demie Wilson Vanerstom Alias Alexa Demie Gender Female Date of birth 11 December 1990 Age 32 years (as of November 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthday 11 December Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height 163 cm or 5'4" Body measurements 36-28-36 Occupation Actress, singer, and model Years active 2012–present High school John Marshall High School Relationship status Unknown Ex-partner Christian Berishaj Mother Rose Mendez Father Wilson Scott Vanerstom Sibling Sister Falize Rome( fashion designer) Net worth $3 million in 2023 Social media Instagram TikTok

What is Alexa Demie's ethnicity?

Alexa Demie is of mixed ethnicity. She is Mexican through her mother, who has Hispanic roots. She also has Italian-African ancestry from her father.

Alexa Demie's age

Demie was born on 11 December 1990 in Los Angeles, California. As of November 2023, she is 32 years old.

Alexa Demie attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 6 March 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Pierre Suu

Source: Getty Images

What nationality is Alexa Demie?

Demie is an American national. She grew up in the neighbourhood of Atwater Villager and was raised by her mother, who had immigrated to Los Angeles from Mexico.

Who is Alexa Demie's mom?

Rose Mendez conceived Alexa at an extremely young age. According to her X (Twitter) account, she is a makeup artist, fashion expert, writer and producer.

Demie's father, Wilson Scott Vanerstom, is a successful businessman. Not much information about the dynamics of Alexa Demie's parents' relationship is publicly available, although sources allege they separated when Alexa was young.

Alexa Demie's mother raised her alongside her sister, Falize Rome, and a third sister, who prefers living away from the limelight. Falize, Rose's second-born daughter, is a professional fashion designer and Instagram model.

Alexa Demie's grandfather

Alexa's father, Wilson Scott Vanerstorm, is Wilson Dennis' adopted son. Wilson Dennis was a musician and the founder of the Beach Boys.

Alexa Demie at HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on 5 January 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Alexa Demie's movies and TV shows

Demie debuted in 2013 after landing a recurring role as Shairee in Ray Donovan. She later landed acting roles in the following productions:

Year Production 2015 Miles 2017 Brujas 2019-present Euphoria 2019 The OA 2020 Waves 2020 Mainstream 2020 All the Bright Places 2021 The French Dispatch

Awards

Demie's decade-old career has proven successful since she landed the main role in Euphoria. She has bagged the following awards and nominations:

Year Award Nominated work Result 2022 Imagen Awards Euphoria Nominated 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Euphoria Won

Singing

Besides acting, Alexa is also into music. She launched her music career in 2019 by releasing her single, Girl Like Me, produced by Grammy Award-nominated producer, Shlohmo. Since then, she has released the following singles:

Got My Number

Bruised Up

Modelling

Demie's striking looks have made her a highly sought-after model in the fashion industry. She has worked with several high-profile brands, including Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and Calvin Klein.

She has also been featured in top-selling magazines like Harper's Bazaar and . These multiple careers have provided her the opportunity to establish herself as a rising star in the entertainment industry, earning her a dedicated following on social media pages.

Alexa Demie at the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party Sponsored By IMDb And Neuro Drinks on 9 February 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Is Alexa Demie married?

The actress has never been married; hence, there are no verifiable details about the existence of Alexa Demie's husband and children. Nonetheless, she has been linked to high-profile figures like Christian Bershaj, a singer, songwriter, music engineer and record producer. Despite the speculations, Alexa has carefully remained silent about her romantic relationships.

Frequently asked questions

Go through the answers to these questions to know more about Alexa better:

Who is Alexa Demie? Alexa Demie is an American actress, singer, and model famous for her role as Maddy Perrez in Euphoria. What is Alexa Demie's ethnicity? Alexa Demie is of mixed race; her mother is Mexican, while her father is of Italian and American ancestry. Does Alexa Demie speak Spanish? Yes. Alexa Demie's mom raised her such that she was exposed to the Spanish language. How old is Alexa Demie? Alexa Demie will turn 33 years old on 11th December 2023. She was born on the same date in 1990. Where is Alexa Demie from? Alexa Demie is an American born in Los Angeles, California and raised in Atwater Village. Who is Alexa Demie's best friend? Alexa and Taylor Russell are best friends.

Besides addressing questions about Alexa Demie's ethnicity, these details explore her life and what she has been up to. She is devoted to her craft, and her role as Maddy in Euphoria has fueled her popularity.

