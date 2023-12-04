Alexa Demie's ethnicity, nationality, parents, height, career and net worth
Alexa Demie's feature in Euphoria was her claim to fame. Besides her acting prowess, her striking appearance has stirred questions about her background. What is Alexa Demie's ethnicity?
Besides her mainstream success, fans do not know much about Alexa's life since she maintains a private life and is only known through her art. Besides Alexa Demie's ethnicity, her biography lets you understand her life's ins and outs.
Alexa Demie's profile summary and bio
|Birthname
|Alexa Demie Wilson Vanerstom
|Alias
|Alexa Demie
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|11 December 1990
|Age
|32 years (as of November 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Birthday
|11 December
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Height
|163 cm or 5'4"
|Body measurements
|36-28-36
|Occupation
|Actress, singer, and model
|Years active
|2012–present
|High school
|John Marshall High School
|Relationship status
|Unknown
|Ex-partner
|Christian Berishaj
|Mother
|Rose Mendez
|Father
|Wilson Scott Vanerstom
|Sibling
|Sister Falize Rome( fashion designer)
|Net worth
|$3 million in 2023
|Social media
|InstagramTikTok
What is Alexa Demie's ethnicity?
Alexa Demie is of mixed ethnicity. She is Mexican through her mother, who has Hispanic roots. She also has Italian-African ancestry from her father.
Alexa Demie's age
Demie was born on 11 December 1990 in Los Angeles, California. As of November 2023, she is 32 years old.
What nationality is Alexa Demie?
Demie is an American national. She grew up in the neighbourhood of Atwater Villager and was raised by her mother, who had immigrated to Los Angeles from Mexico.
Who is Alexa Demie's mom?
Rose Mendez conceived Alexa at an extremely young age. According to her X (Twitter) account, she is a makeup artist, fashion expert, writer and producer.
Demie's father, Wilson Scott Vanerstom, is a successful businessman. Not much information about the dynamics of Alexa Demie's parents' relationship is publicly available, although sources allege they separated when Alexa was young.
Alexa Demie's mother raised her alongside her sister, Falize Rome, and a third sister, who prefers living away from the limelight. Falize, Rose's second-born daughter, is a professional fashion designer and Instagram model.
Alexa Demie's grandfather
Alexa's father, Wilson Scott Vanerstorm, is Wilson Dennis' adopted son. Wilson Dennis was a musician and the founder of the Beach Boys.
Alexa Demie's movies and TV shows
Demie debuted in 2013 after landing a recurring role as Shairee in Ray Donovan. She later landed acting roles in the following productions:
|Year
|Production
|2015
|Miles
|2017
|Brujas
|2019-present
|Euphoria
|2019
|The OA
|2020
|Waves
|2020
|Mainstream
|2020
|All the Bright Places
|2021
|The French Dispatch
Awards
Demie's decade-old career has proven successful since she landed the main role in Euphoria. She has bagged the following awards and nominations:
|Year
|Award
|Nominated work
|Result
|2022
|Imagen Awards
|Euphoria
|Nominated
|2022
|MTV Movie & TV Awards
|Euphoria
|Won
Singing
Besides acting, Alexa is also into music. She launched her music career in 2019 by releasing her single, Girl Like Me, produced by Grammy Award-nominated producer, Shlohmo. Since then, she has released the following singles:
- Got My Number
- Bruised Up
Modelling
Demie's striking looks have made her a highly sought-after model in the fashion industry. She has worked with several high-profile brands, including Rihanna's Savage X Fenty and Calvin Klein.
She has also been featured in top-selling magazines like Harper's Bazaar and Vogue publications. These multiple careers have provided her the opportunity to establish herself as a rising star in the entertainment industry, earning her a dedicated following on social media pages.
Is Alexa Demie married?
The actress has never been married; hence, there are no verifiable details about the existence of Alexa Demie's husband and children. Nonetheless, she has been linked to high-profile figures like Christian Bershaj, a singer, songwriter, music engineer and record producer. Despite the speculations, Alexa has carefully remained silent about her romantic relationships.
Frequently asked questions
Go through the answers to these questions to know more about Alexa better:
- Who is Alexa Demie? Alexa Demie is an American actress, singer, and model famous for her role as Maddy Perrez in Euphoria.
- What is Alexa Demie's ethnicity? Alexa Demie is of mixed race; her mother is Mexican, while her father is of Italian and American ancestry.
- Does Alexa Demie speak Spanish? Yes. Alexa Demie's mom raised her such that she was exposed to the Spanish language.
- How old is Alexa Demie? Alexa Demie will turn 33 years old on 11th December 2023. She was born on the same date in 1990.
- Where is Alexa Demie from? Alexa Demie is an American born in Los Angeles, California and raised in Atwater Village.
- Who is Alexa Demie's best friend? Alexa and Taylor Russell are best friends.
Besides addressing questions about Alexa Demie's ethnicity, these details explore her life and what she has been up to. She is devoted to her craft, and her role as Maddy in Euphoria has fueled her popularity.
